Stella Barrett Named Vice President, Central Region Sales, Spotlight Cinema Networks

PRESS RELEASE

August 16, 2017 – Michael Sakin, President, Spotlight Cinema Networks announced today that Stella Barrett has been appointed Vice President, Central Region Sales. Barrett joins Spotlight from TV One, where she spent three years as Sales Director responsible for selling linear and non-linear networks, along with managing relationships with top agencies and clients across the marketplace.

Previously, Barrett worked as a National Accounts Director for eight years at National CineMedia (NCM) where she excelled at collaborating with clients, media buyers, and internal departments on custom integrated programs designed to increase client involvement, sales, and consumer brand engagement. The custom integrated packages were sold across all corporate platforms including onscreen, digital (online and mobile), events and lobby promotions. During her tenue at NCM, Barrett was consistently ranked as a top sales performer who broke almost three dozen new accounts. She also held the positions of account manager at Parade Magazine, and media and events organizer at Ace Hardware where she managed a marketing/sales staff of 15 with a budget of $65 million. Barrett began her media career at the advertising agency Foote Cone & Belding.

“Stella is a well-rounded media professional with extensive agency, client and sales experience,” said Sakin. “Not only does she have a deep understanding of the cinema advertising marketplace, but her knowledge of cable, mobile and online media will also be a tremendous asset to the Spotlight team. We’re thrilled to have her join our organization.”