Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Alien: Covenant’ Appears To Eke Out Narrow Win ($36.0M) Over ‘Guardians Vol. 2’ ($35.0M)

Sunday Update: It’s close enough that the top two films might switch places when weekend actuals are revealed on Monday, but for now, Fox’s Alien: Covenant seems to have won and dethroned Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The science-fiction sequel earned an estimated $36.0 million, ranking just above the superhero sequel which led the past two frames.

The R-rated latest entry into the Alien franchise — starring Michael Fassbender in an ensemble cast — played in 606 fewer theaters, but won the weekend by its higher per-screen average. This should be chalked up as a solid if not amazing win for Fox, proving that the decades-old series still has steam.

That being said, the film did start lower than several other comparable space horror/thriller titles. It opens 29.4 percent behind the $50.1 million opening of previous franchise installment Prometheus. It also began behind the debuts of Gravity, Interstellar, Independence Day: Resurgence, and The Martian.

Just in the past 24 hours, the studio downgraded its weekend estimate from $40.2 million to $36.0 million. Any estimate change of more than about 10 percent between Saturday and Sunday is highly unusual, indicating that the numbers are coming in below expectations, possibly enough to drop it into second place by the time weekend actuals are revealed MOnday.

The film earned a ‘B’ average CinemaScore and 76 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating. It started with an estimated $15.3 million on Friday night, including an estimated $4.2 million from Thursday night previews, for a opening weekend to Friday ratio of 2.34 to 1.

Disney’s Guardians took second place with a 46.3 percent drop to $35.0 million. After experiencing a better second-weekend hold last frame than other comparable Marvel superhero sequels like Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man 2, and Thor: The Dark World, the film also experiences a milder third-weekend decline than those other titles as well. Chalk it up to positive word of mouth and weaker-than-expected competition so far.

With $301.8 million banked domestically, the sequel is closing in on the original Guardians‘ $333.1 million total, a figure it should surpass by next weekend.

Warner Bros.’ Everything, Everything began in third place with an estimated $12.0 million. The young adult romance stars relative newcomers Amandla Stenberg and Nick Robinson. It opens slightly below — but in range of — other recent comparable titles such as Paper Towns, If I Stay, and Me Before You. The film has already earned back its estimated $10 million budget domestically, compared to the estimated $97 million budget for Alien: Covenant which might prove difficult to reach domestically.

Everything earned an ‘A-‘ average CinemaScore, from an audience that ran 82 percent female and 52 percent below age 18. It started with an estimated $4.7 million on Friday, including $525 thousand in Thursday night previews, for an estimated opening weekend to Friday ratio of 2.53 to 1.

Fox’s family comedy Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul didn’t fare as well, posting by far the lowest opening of the four installments in the Wimpy Kid franchise, at less than half the previous lowest opening. The film begins in fifth place, compared to second, first, and third place place debuts respectively for the three previous installments. Its $7.2 million is also significantly behind the $22.1, $23.7, and $14.6 million starts for the prior films.

Among the negative factors were a May release date with steeper competition than the series’ previous March and August releases, plus with a new actor in the lead role, as previous lead Zachary Gordon who audiences had come to know had aged out of the “kid” designation. Also not helping was the film’s “rotten” 23 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film started with an estimated $2.0 million on Friday, including $150 thousand from Thursday night previews, placing the opening weekend to Friday ratio at 3.6 to 1. (An impressive-sounding number, in this case it’s more reflective of a low opening day than an indication of a good hold in weeks to come.)

The top 10 films earned an estimated $115.2 million. That’s 7.4 percent behind than the $124.5 million from last weekend. It’s also 6.2 percent behind the $123.0 million on this weekend last year, when Captain America: Civil War led for the second frame with $72.6 million.

Weekend Actuals for Friday, May 19 – Sunday, May 21, 2017:

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Alien: Covenant $36,000,000 — 3,761 — $9,572 $36,000,000 1 Fox 2 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 $35,062,000 -46% 4,347 0 $8,066 $301,799,474 3 Disney 3 Everything, Everything $12,000,000 — 2,801 — $4,284 $12,000,000 1 Warner Bros. 4 Snatched $7,600,000 -61% 3,511 10 $2,165 $32,782,600 2 Fox 5 Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul $7,200,000 — 3,157 — $2,281 $7,200,000 1 20th Century Fox 6 King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword $6,850,000 -55% 3,702 0 $1,850 $27,201,221 2 Warner Bros. 7 The Fate of the Furious $3,173,565 -41% 2,287 -780 $1,388 $219,883,865 6 Universal 8 The Boss Baby $2,800,000 -38% 2,071 -840 $1,352 $166,152,550 8 Fox / DreamWorks Animation 9 Beauty and the Beast $2,403,000 -50% 1,792 -380 $1,341 $497,782,049 10 Disney

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 How to Be A Latin Lover $2,200,000 -43% 948 -175 $2,321 $29,458,810 4 Lionsgate / Pantelion 2 Lowriders $1,161,695 -52% 365 70 $3,183 $4,190,080 2 BH Tilt 3 Gifted $765,000 -50% 824 -602 $928 $22,899,058 7 Fox Searchlight 4 Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer $620,974 62% 373 220 $1,665 $2,328,450 6 Sony Pictures Classics 5 Smurfs: The Lost Village $520,000 -54% 652 -953 $798 $43,012,004 7 Sony / Columbia 6 The Circle $450,000 -75% 684 -1448 $658 $20,028,784 4 EuropaCorp/STXfilms 7 Born in China $425,000 -53% 575 -480 $739 $13,191,047 5 Disneynature 8 The Wall $321,050 -64% 524 -16 $613 $1,578,770 2 Roadside Attractions 9 The Lovers $300,417 140% 105 82 $2,861 $554,862 3 A24 10 Power Rangers $235,000 122% 221 24 $1,063 $85,097,570 9 Lionsgate 11 The Zookeeper’s Wife $234,460 -36% 275 -150 $853 $16,842,176 8 Focus Features 12 Get Out $232,550 -41% 262 -143 $888 $174,927,255 13 Universal 13 A Quiet Passion $202,837 -5% 130 13 $1,560 $1,081,112 6 Music Box Films 14 The Lost City of Z $196,679 -61% 217 -280 $906 $8,004,545 6 Amazon Studios / Bleecker Street 15 Logan $180,000 -37% 213 -92 $845 $225,860,505 12 Fox 16 Their Finest $150,000 -51% 160 -98 $938 $3,178,054 7 EuropaCorp/STXfilms 17 Sleight $84,810 -71% 113 -251 $751 $3,848,000 4 High Top Releasing 18 Colossal $78,173 -35% 105 -60 $745 $2,868,485 7 Neon