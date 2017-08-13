Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Annabelle: Creation’ Creates $35.0M; Crowds Don’t Go Nuts for ‘Nut Job 2’ w/ $8.9M

Sunday Update: Warner Bros.’ horror prequel Annabelle: Creation was the belle of the ball at the box office, earning an estimated $35.0 million opening weekend.

The fourth installment in the Conjuring / Annabelle horror franchise, Creation had the widest release by number of theaters, yet posted the lowest opening weekend among the four films. But not by much — the previous three films had all opened between $37 million and $41 million, and $35 million falls within that general range.

Plus this film opened in August, usually a lower-grossing month than the months in which the three previous installments were released: July, October, and June, respectively.

Creation earned a “B” CinemaScore from an audience that was 52 percent female and 54 percent older than age 25. It also posted a 68 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Will it beat the final total of the original Annabelle‘s $84.2 million? That film opened in early October, so its subsequent weeks after opening had the benefit of imminent Halloween anticipation, a timing that Creation can’t match.

Open Road’s animated sequel The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature didn’t do a great “job,” starting in third place with an estimated $8.9 million.

That’s 54 percent below the opening of the original The Nut Job, a film which had the added disadvantage of opening in January. The sequel may have been hurt by poor word of mouth, including an 11 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Lionsgate’s drama The Glass Castle started in ninth place with an estimated $4.8 million.

That was about in line with pre-release expectations, which were lowered in part by the film’s small theater count of only 1,461 theaters nationwide. Based on the bestselling 2005 novel by Jeanette Walls which spent 261 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list, the film adaptation was unable to capitalize on the popularity of the book.

Warner Bros.’ war drama Dunkirk held onto second place with an estimated $11.4 million, a 33 percent drop. Coming off its 35 percent decline the prior weekend, the film is holding very well, and might possibly even remain in the top 10 through September. With $153.7 million so far, the title may ultimately surpass $200 million, which few would have expected.

The top 10 films this weekend earned an estimated $96.5 million total. That’s 8.4 percent below the total earned by the top 10 last weekend. It’s also 55.6 percent below the total earned by the top 10 on this weekend last year, when Suicide Squad led with $133.6 million.

Year to date box office is running about 4.3 percent behind last year.

Overseas Update:

The overseas box office continues to be dominated by the Chinese release Wolf Warrior 2, which earned $84 million in its third week of release in China. It’s now earned a stunning $682 million to date in China and still rising, surpassing the likes of Titanic.

The film posted the second-best third weekend ever in China, behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens. However, it has so far barely made a dent at the U.S. box office, with $420 thousand this weekend and $1.9 million total.

Studio 3-Day Weekend Estimates for Friday, August 11 – Sunday, August 13, 2017:

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Annabelle: Creation $35,040,000 — 3,502 — $10,006 $35,040,000 1 Warner Bros. / New Line 2 Dunkirk $11,405,000 -33% 3,762 -252 $3,032 $153,712,551 4 Warner Bros. 3 The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature $8,934,748 — 4,003 — $2,232 $8,934,748 1 Open Road 4 The Dark Tower $7,875,000 -59% 3,451 0 $2,282 $34,305,764 2 Sony / Columbia 5 Girls Trip $6,520,500 -43% 2,303 -279 $2,831 $97,194,005 4 Universal 6 Spider-Man: Homecoming $6,100,000 -31% 2,607 -509 $2,340 $306,453,694 6 Sony / Columbia 7 The Emoji Movie $6,000,000 -50% 3,219 -856 $1,864 $62,986,947 3 Sony / Columbia 8 Kidnap $5,225,000 -48% 2,418 40 $2,161 $19,394,283 2 Aviron Pictures 9 The Glass Castle $4,875,000 — 1,461 — $3,337 $4,875,000 1 Lionsgate Lionsgate 10 Atomic Blonde $4,572,350 -44% 2,093 -1233 $2,185 $42,819,575 3 Focus Features 11 War for the Planet of the Apes $3,700,000 -40% 2,098 -606 $1,764 $137,328,493 5 Fox 12 Despicable Me 3 $3,061,210 -44% 2,013 -432 $1,521 $247,667,655 7 Universal 13 Detroit $3,010,000 -58% 3,007 0 $1,001 $13,421,464 3 Annapurna Pictures

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Big Sick $1,525,000 -29% 709 -296 $2,151 $1,525,000 8 Lionsgate 2 Baby Driver $1,475,000 -43% 865 -559 $1,705 $100,066,927 7 Sony / TriStar 3 Wonder Woman $1,473,000 -36% 961 -346 $1,533 $402,201,085 11 Warner Bros. 4 Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets $890,000 -63% 785 -1010 $1,134 $38,347,994 4 EuropaCorp/STXfilms 5 An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power $800,000 -17% 556 376 $1,439 $2,295,661 3 Paramount 6 Toilet: Ek Prem Katha $709,420 — 177 — $4,008 $709,420 1 Reliance Pictures 7 Cars 3 $369,000 -32% 308 -169 $1,198 $148,363,196 9 Disney 8 Step $278,000 90% 185 156 $1,503 $478,366 2 Fox Searchlight 9 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 $262,000 -42% 210 -42 $1,248 $388,883,948 15 Disney 10 Transformers: The Last Knight $250,000 -17% 255 -67 $980 $129,801,483 8 Paramount 11 Maudie $172,655 -32% 163 -24 $1,059 $5,424,191 9 Sony Pictures Classics 12 47 Meters Down $140,000 -52% 173 -238 $809 $43,357,053 9 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 13 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales $116,000 -36% 125 -42 $928 $171,569,090 12 Disney 14 Lady Macbeth $91,585 -45% 119 -13 $770 $932,697 5 Roadside Attractions