Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Boss Baby’ Avoids Terrible Two’s w/ $26.3M; ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Adds $25.0M; ‘Smurfs: Lost Village’ Gets Lost w/ $14.0M; ‘Going In Style’ Goes To $12.5M

Sunday Update: They say babies experience “the terrible two’s,” but Fox’s The Boss Baby escaped that fate by leading for a second straight weekend with an estimated $26.3 million.

After a first place debut last frame that took most analysts by surprise, the Alec Baldwin-led animated comedy declined 47.6 percent. While the release of fellow animated film Smurfs: The Lost Village may have produced a larger decline for Boss that would otherwise have occurred, it nonetheless managed to hold on at first place. With $89.3 million total, it’s running 6.1 percent behind the $95.2 million of Home and 0.5 percent ahead of the $88.8 million of The Croods through the same point.

Coming in a close second place was Disney’s Beauty and the Beast with an estimated $25.0 million. After finishing in a close runner-up last frame upon being dethroned by the surprise success of Boss, it was very possible that the live-action remake musical starring Emma Watson could have once again recaptured the crown this weekend. Although its 44.9 percent decline was milder than that of Boss, Beauty fell just short of taking the lead.

With $432.3 million total, the film not only extends its lead as the highest grossing Disney live-action remake, but comes just shy of two major milestones. One is reaching $1 billion worldwide; with $977.4 million globally, it’s a feat likely to be achieved within the next few days. The other is becoming one of the top 100 domestic grossers of all time when adjusted for inflation; the film currently stands at #104, and appears likely to reach that top tier within the next few days as well.

Sony’s Smurfs: The Lost Village opened in third place with an estimated $14.0 million. The third animated Smurfs installment — starring the voices of Demi Lovato, Jack McBreyer, and Mandy Patinkin — saw a lower opening weekend than the previous two installments: 20.1 percent behind the $17.5 million start of The Smurfs 2 and 60.6 percent below the $35.6 million debut of The Smurfs.

This installment may have been hurt by an April release date, instead of the July release date of the previous two films. Unless it holds far better than anybody currently expects, Village will almost definitely end up as the lowest-grossing film domestically of the three. That seems likely to kill any chance of another sequels, especially considering the film’s lackluster $42.1 million overseas gross so far compared to the previous two installments.

Village started with an estimated $4.1 million on Friday, including $375 thousand from Thursday night shows. It improved an estimated 35.1 percent on Saturday to $5.6 million, and is projected to decline 24.0 percent on Sunday to $4.2 million. This places its opening weekend to Friday ratio at an estimated 3.37 to 1.

Warner Bros.’ Going in Style opened in fourth place with an estimated $12.5 million. The action comedy remake starring Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, and Alan Arkin starts 23.4 percent behind the $16.3 million opening of 2013’s Last Vegas and 43.1 percent behind the $22.0 million opening of 2014’s The Monuments Men.

With those numbers, Going seems unlikely to match Last‘s $63.9 million total, and almost certain not to match the $92.5 million inflation-adjusted total of the original 1979 Going in Style.

Going earned a “B+” average CinemaScore from an audience that ran 53 percent female — a perhaps-surprising statistic, considering the all-male leads and the action comedy genre. The audience was also 72 percent over the age of 50 — not at all a surprising statistic, given the septuagenarian lead cast.

The film started with an estimated $4.2 million on Friday, including $600 thousand from Thursday night previews. (That was actually higher than fellow newcomer Smurfs, though that lead was not to last throughout the weekend.) It improved an estimated 35.1 percent on Saturday to $5.6 million, and is projected to fall 30.3 percent on Sunday to $3.4 million. This places the opening weekend to Friday ratio at an estimated 2.95 to 1.

Opening in 10th place was Pure Flix’s faith-based The Case for Christ with an estimated $3.9 million. That’s notably higher than the openings for the studio’s two previous releases, Hillsong – Let Hope Rise with $1.3 million and I’m Not Ashamed with $927 thousand.

The top 10 films this weekend earned an estimated $109.1 million total. That’s 32.4 percent below the $161.6 million earned by the top 10 last weekend. It’s also 7.8 percent below the $118.5 million earned by the top 10 on this weekend last year, when Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice led for a second weekend with $51.3 million.

Limited Releases:

Focus Features’ The Zookeeper’s Wife took 11th place with an estimated 12.2 percent decline to $2.8 million, despite expanding into 265 more theaters. Funimation’s Your Name opened to an estimated $1.6 million in 303 theaters. Fox Searchlight’s Gifted starring Chris Evans began with an estimated $476 thousand on 56 screens. And new studio Neon’s debut release Colossal, a sci-fi comedy starring Anne Hathaway, started with an estimated $125 thousand on four screens and the highest per-theater average of the weekend at $31,452.

Overseas Update:

Paramount’s Ghost in the Shell, though experiencing a sharp 60.6 percent decline domestically, actually improved 3.3 percent overseas in 54 markets, earning a $41.3 million estimated overseas weekend. The improvement was due largely to a $21.4 million debut in China. The title has earned $92.8 million overseas and $124.3 million globally.

The Boss Baby declined a negligible 1.3 percent for a $37.5 million estimated overseas weekend in 46 markets. The title has earned $110.3 million overseas and $199.7 million globally, led by $24.0 million in Russia, $12.0 million in Mexico, and $9.9 million in the United Kingdom.

Beauty and the Beast dropped 45.7 percent for an estimated $36.1 million overseas weekend in 55 markets. The film is closing in fast on the billion-dollar mark worldwide, which would make it the first film to do so since December’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Beauty has earned $545.1 million overseas and $977.4 million globally, led by $85.3 million in China and $73.2 million in the United Kingdom.

Studio Weekend Estimates for Friday, April 7 – Sunday, April 9, 2017:

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Boss Baby $26,300,000 -48% 3,829 56 $6,869 $89,373,318 2 Fox / DreamWorks Animation 2 Beauty and the Beast $25,022,000 -45% 3,969 -241 $6,304 $432,316,034 4 Disney 3 Smurfs: The Lost Village $14,015,000 — 3,610 — $3,882 $14,015,000 1 Sony / Columbia 4 Going in Style $12,500,000 — 3,061 — $4,084 $12,500,000 1 Warner Bros. / New Line 5 Ghost in the Shell $7,350,000 -61% 3,440 0 $2,137 $31,573,450 2 Paramount / DreamWorks 6 Power Rangers $6,215,200 -56% 2,978 -715 $2,087 $75,111,442 3 Lionsgate 7 Kong: Skull Island $5,825,000 -32% 2,753 -388 $2,116 $156,554,724 5 Warner Bros. 8 Logan $4,050,000 -34% 1,948 -375 $2,079 $218,057,408 6 Fox 9 Get Out $4,020,000 -29% 1,574 -270 $2,554 $162,852,650 7 Universal 10 The Case For Christ $3,900,000 — 1,174 — $3,322 $3,900,000 1 Pure Flix 11 Life (2017) $2,435,000 -56% 1,788 -1358 $1,362 $27,004,487 3 Sony / Columbia 12 CHiPs $1,430,000 -64% 1,351 -1113 $1,058 $17,167,933 3 Warner Bros. 13 The Shack $1,102,200 -46% 1,108 -322 $995 $54,961,078 6 Lionsgate / Summit

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Zookeeper’s Wife $2,888,440 -12% 806 265 $3,584 $7,602,965 2 Focus Features 2 Your Name. $1,600,000 — 292 — $5,479 $1,600,000 1 FUNimation Entertainment 3 Hidden Figures $275,000 -34% 288 -64 $955 $168,286,064 16 Fox 4 T2: Trainspotting $275,000 -27% 157 17 $1,752 $1,612,332 6 Sony 5 The Belko Experiment $199,080 -62% 186 -267 $1,070 $9,421,670 4 BH Tilt 6 Lion $167,215 -16% 203 28 $824 $51,375,398 20 Weinstein Company 7 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $167,000 -33% 177 -47 $944 $531,971,875 17 Disney 8 John Wick: Chapter 2 $163,800 -25% 162 -48 $1,011 $91,544,397 9 Lionsgate / Summit 9 La La Land $156,300 17% 224 81 $698 $150,680,356 18 Lionsgate / Summit 10 Personal Shopper $134,232 -17% 141 -12 $952 $1,007,277 5 IFC Films 11 A Dog’s Purpose $131,140 -1% 175 -14 $749 $63,868,375 11 Universal 12 Sing (2016) $103,675 -33% 179 -23 $579 $270,121,685 16 Universal 13 Split $65,285 -27% 121 -20 $540 $137,514,555 12 Universal 14 Before I Fall $65,169 83% 268 170 $243 $12,131,332 6 Open Road 15 Moana $63,000 -43% 120 -55 $525 $248,665,284 20 Disney 16 The Last Word $60,158 -71% 120 -169 $501 $1,656,816 6 Bleeker Street 17 Rock Dog $41,700 -38% 106 -27 $393 $9,406,841 7 Summit Premiere