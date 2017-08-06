Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Dark Tower’ Is (Stephen) King w/ $19.5M; ‘Dunkirk’ Close 2nd w/ $17.6M; ‘Kidnap’ Steals $10.2M

Sunday Update: While not quite “towering” over the competition, Sony’s The Dark Tower eked out a narrow win at the box office. Warner Bros.’ Dunkirk, after leading the past two weekends and a contender to three-peat, took second place.

Aviron’s Kidnap started decently, Annapurna’s Detroit came in slightly below expectations, and the Despicable Me franchise became the highest-grossing animated series of all time globally.

Contrary to some pre-release predictions that it would open as runner-up, The Dark Tower was able to snag first place with an estimated $19.5 million — despite poor reviews including an 18 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The hybrid sci-fi/Western Stephen King adaptation starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey continues Sony’s reversal of fortune, as the formerly-beleaguered studio posts three of the top six films this weekend, and four of the top 11. As recently as a month ago, Sony ranked last place for the year among the seven major studios, but they now rank in fifth place.

After leading for the past two weekends, Warner Bros.’ Dunkirk took second place with $17.6 million. Although some expected the film to three-peat, this should still be considered a win for the film.

It’s already earned $133.5 million and looks likely to potentially clear the $200 million mark by the end of its run — the absolute upper end of pre-release projections. If it can continue to post drops as low as its 34 percent decline this weekend, the title could potentially remain in the top 10 for two months, given the relative lack of competition expected this August and September.

Kidnap, a thriller starring Halle Berry and the debut release from the new studio Aviron, opened in fifth place with $10.2 million.

Despite a 40 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Kidnap was able to exceed expectations by several million dollars — the average prediction on Box Office Theory was $7.4 million. Along with Girls Trip and Atomic Blonde, three of this weekend’s top seven films star a woman in the lead role.

(A meaningless but quirky fun fact: the top six films this weekend came in alphabetical order.)

Annapurna’s Detroit, a drama directed by Oscar winner Kathryn Bigelow and considered an awards contender, came in seventh place with $7.2 million on its first weekend in wide release After opening well if not amazingly on select screens last weekend, the film came in a bit below most expectations — the average prediction on Box Office Theory was $9.4 million.

Phrased another way, of this weekend’s two wide releases besides Dark Tower, Detroit was expected to finish a few million dollars ahead of Kidnap, but instead it was the other way around. Still, the 88 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and awards buzz may help Detroit continue its run heading forward.

Although it finished in 10th place domestically this weekend, Universal’s Despicable Me 3 notched a major milestone. The Despicable Me franchise became the highest-grossing animated series of all time globally, overtaking the Shrek series.

One caveat: due to rising ticket prices through the years, the Shrek franchise has still sold more total tickets (at least for now). Nevertheless, this accomplishment reflects just what a cash cow Despicable has become, despite DM3 being on track to finish lower both domestically and globally than either DM2 or Minions.

And Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman, coming in 12th place, finally fell out of the top 10 this weekend. But its nine weekends spent in the top 10 rank in the top five for that metric this year, alongside La La Land, Hidden Figures, Beauty and the Beast, and The Boss Baby.

The top 10 films this weekend earned an estimated $106.6 million. That’s 20 percent behind last weekend, and 39 percent below this same weekend last year, when Jason Bourne led with $59.2 million. Year-to-date gross is 3.1 percent behind last year.

Studio Weekend Estimates for Friday, August 4 – Sunday, August 6, 2017:

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Dark Tower $19,500,000 — 3,451 — $5,651 $19,500,000 1 Sony / Columbia 2 Dunkirk $17,600,000 -34% 4,014 266 $4,385 $133,555,738 3 Warner Bros. 3 The Emoji Movie $12,350,000 -50% 4,075 0 $3,031 $49,451,704 2 Sony / Columbia 4 Girls Trip $11,418,700 -42% 2,582 -66 $4,422 $85,443,720 3 Universal 5 Kidnap $10,210,000 — 2,378 — $4,294 $10,210,000 1 Aviron Pictures 6 Spider-Man: Homecoming $8,800,000 -34% 3,116 -509 $2,824 $294,907,776 5 Sony / Columbia 7 Atomic Blonde $8,244,930 -55% 3,326 22 $2,479 $34,125,305 2 Focus Features 8 Detroit $7,251,000 1971% 3,007 2987 $2,411 $7,766,482 2 Annapurna Pictures 9 War for the Planet of the Apes $6,000,000 -43% 2,704 -670 $2,219 $130,280,255 4 Fox 10 Despicable Me 3 $5,288,640 -30% 2,445 -585 $2,163 $240,779,550 6 Universal 11 Baby Driver $2,550,000 -36% 1,424 -537 $1,791 $97,050,930 6 Sony / TriStar 12 Wonder Woman $2,360,000 -29% 1,307 -344 $1,806 $399,506,079 10 Warner Bros. 13 Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets $2,360,000 -63% 1,795 -1758 $1,315 $36,101,883 3 EuropaCorp/STXfilms 14 The Big Sick $2,200,000 -31% 1,005 -584 $2,189 $33,964,428 7 Lionsgate

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power $900,000 621% 180 176 $5,000 $1,052,371 2 Paramount 2 Cars 3 $605,000 -37% 477 -384 $1,268 $147,685,945 8 Disney 3 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 $445,000 61% 252 21 $1,766 $388,390,435 14 Disney 4 47 Meters Down $289,000 48% 411 171 $703 $43,109,366 8 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 5 Transformers: The Last Knight $270,000 -52% 322 -216 $839 $129,361,313 7 Paramount 6 Maudie $262,496 -21% 187 -41 $1,404 $5,118,396 8 Sony Pictures Classics 7 Landline $240,000 88% 141 103 $1,702 $503,128 3 Magnolia Pictures 8 Captain Underpants $195,000 -34% 229 -38 $852 $72,853,672 10 Fox / DreamWorks Animation 9 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales $177,000 -15% 167 -43 $1,060 $171,334,528 11 Disney 10 A Ghost Story $146,232 -60% 208 -121 $703 $1,317,379 5 A24 11 Mubarakan $140,000 -55% 128 0 $1,094 $631,623 2 Sony Pictures Releasing International 12 The Mummy $129,095 -32% 146 -38 $884 $79,937,595 9 Universal