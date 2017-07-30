Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Dunkirk’ Repeats w/ $28.1M; ‘Emoji Movie’ Expresses $25.6M; ‘Atomic Blonde’ Tries Blowing Up w/ $18.6M

Sunday Update: Warner Bros.’ Dunkirk rode the waves to the top spot at the box office for the second weekend, as Sony’s animated The Emoji Movie may have earned a bit less of a “thumbs up” icon than hoped with second place. Meanwhile, Focus Features’ Atomic Blonde kicked its way to fourth.

It was expected to be a close race between Dunkirk and Emoji. Indeed, Emoji won the opening day on Friday with $10.0 million, a decent 26 percent lead. But Dunkirk‘s reclaimed the edge on both Saturday and Sunday, allowing it to win the weekend overall.

The World War II action drama earned $28.1 million, dropping by 44 percent in its second frame. That’s a solid hold, though a bit larger than the 27 percent second-weekend decline for recent military hit American Sniper or the 26 percent for Bridge of Spies. Chalk it up to terrific word of mouth, including a stellar 93 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and increasing awards buzz.

With an August that looks to be devoid of any $200+ million hits (or maybe even $100 million hits) like Guardians of the Galaxy or Suicide Squad from recent Augusts, look for Dunkirk to hold on exceptionally well in the next month.

The Emoji Movie, featuring personified characters based on the popular two-dimensional drawings used in text messages and emails, started in the runner-up spot with $25.6 million. Sony’s press release claimed the film was “surpassing expectations” financially, although some predictions had it making $30 million or even a bit more.

The film received a “B” CinemaScore and an “A-” CinemaScore from children under 18, although its rating looks much worse on Rotten Tomatoes: a lowly 8 percent. Emoji begins 32 percent behind the opening of last summer’s The Angry Birds Movie, another animated title based on a popular cell phone app.

Emoji may have a harder time in August, with two more animated titles opening in the next four weeks — The Nut Job 2 and Leap! — plus Despicable Me 3 still holding decently.

Universal’s Girls Trip took third place with $20.0 million, becoming the highest grossing live-action comedy of the year so far (if excluding horror-comedy Get Out).

Its 35 percent hold was better than the second-weekend drops for this summer’s other three R-rated comedies: -59 percent for Snatched, -45 percent for The House, and -41 percent for Rough Night. Credit it to strong word of mouth, including an 88 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Focus Features’ Atomic Blonde started with $18.6 million, good for fourth place. The R-rated action film starring Charlize Theron in the title role finished about in line with pre-release expectations, although some projections had it starting one rank higher in third place, presuming a larger decline for Girls Trip.

The film earned a “B” CinemaScore from an audience that was 51 percent male. Wonder Woman posted a similar 48 percent male audience on its opening weekend, reflecting an ability for these female-centered action films to earn balanced crowds and dispelling Hollywood’s former fears that women-led action films couldn’t attract men.

Speaking of Wonder Woman, the film earns its ninth weekend in the top 10, coming in 10th place with $3.5 million. If the film can hold onto that that top tier for one more frame, it would join a very rare and elite group: 10 weekends in the top 10. It would become the fourth film to reach the mark this year after La La Land, Hidden Figures, and Beauty and the Beast — which would make 2017 the first year since 2001 in which four films achieved the feat.

Can Wonder Woman do it? Two new titles are opening next weekend. But at the same time, it’s also possible that the two films ahead of Wonder this weekend — Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and Baby Driver — could dip below Wonder next frame given their current decline rates. So it will be a close call; keep your eyes peeled.

The top 10 films this weekend earned an estimated $138.3 million total. That’s 32 percent below the $204.1 million earned by the top 10 last weekend. It’s also 22 percent percent below the $178.4 million earned by the top 10 on this weekend last year, when Star Trek Beyond led with $59.2 million.

Limited Releases:

Paramount’s An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, former Vice President Al Gore’s follow-up environmental documentary to his Oscar-winning 2007 An Inconvenient Truth, started with $130 thousand in four theaters. The $32,500 per-theater average was the highest of the weekend.

Annapurna Pictures’ Detroit, a drama about the city’s 1967 race riots directed by Oscar-winner Kathryn Bigelow and considered a top Oscar contender this year, began in 20 theaters with $365 thousand. That’s about $18,273 per theater.

Overseas Update:

Dunkirk led the overseas weekend again with $45.6 million, a 19 percent decline. It also leads the global weekend again with $73.7 million, a 31 percent decline. The film has now earned $131.3 million overseas and $234.1 million globally, led by $35.4 million in the United Kingdom.

Other top films overseas this weekend included:

Despicable Me 3: $36.1 million overseas weekend (-28 percent), $43.8 million global weekend (-31 percent).

War for the Planet of the Apes: $20.5 million overseas weekend (+19 percent), $30.8 million global weekend (-18 percent).

Spider-Man: Homecoming — $19.7 million overseas weekend (-41 percent), $33.1 million global weekend (-40 percent).

Studio 3-Day Weekend Estimates for Friday, July 28 – Sunday, July 30, 2017:

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Dunkirk $28,130,000 -44% 3,748 28 $7,505 $102,836,220 2 Warner Bros. 2 The Emoji Movie $25,650,000 — 4,075 — $6,294 $25,650,000 1 Sony / Columbia 3 Girls Trip $20,085,540 -36% 2,648 57 $7,585 $65,524,760 2 Universal 4 Atomic Blonde $18,554,000 — 3,304 — $5,616 $18,554,000 1 Focus Features 5 Spider-Man: Homecoming $13,450,000 -39% 3,625 -505 $3,710 $278,356,805 4 Sony / Columbia 6 War for the Planet of the Apes $10,375,000 -50% 3,374 -726 $3,075 $118,687,629 3 Fox 7 Despicable Me 3 $7,725,895 -41% 3,030 -495 $2,550 $230,425,800 5 Universal 8 Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets $6,800,000 -60% 3,553 0 $1,914 $30,626,147 2 EuropaCorp/STXfilms 9 Baby Driver $4,050,000 -33% 1,961 -542 $2,065 $92,046,188 5 Sony / TriStar 10 Wonder Woman $3,540,000 -23% 1,651 -320 $2,144 $395,443,706 9 Warner Bros. 11 The Big Sick $3,375,000 -33% 1,589 -1008 $2,124 $30,419,654 6 Lionsgate

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Cars 3 $1,014,000 -47% 861 -433 $1,178 $146,442,093 7 Disney 2 Transformers: The Last Knight $565,000 -52% 538 -487 $1,050 $128,799,479 6 Paramount 3 A Ghost Story $382,128 178% 329 286 $1,161 $941,347 4 A24 4 Maudie $350,934 -10% 228 -5 $1,539 $4,669,574 7 Sony Pictures Classics 5 Captain Underpants $300,000 -35% 267 -24 $1,124 $72,458,606 9 Fox / DreamWorks Animation 6 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 $293,000 -20% 231 -37 $1,268 $387,780,407 13 Disney 7 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales $217,000 -12% 210 -19 $1,033 $171,009,161 10 Disney 8 47 Meters Down $195,000 -56% 240 -209 $813 $42,705,307 7 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 9 Lady Macbeth $179,307 43% 104 64 $1,724 $467,273 3 Roadside Attractions 10 The Beguiled $97,210 -62% 144 -187 $675 $10,426,059 6 Focus Features 11 The Hero $68,091 -52% 102 -93 $668 $3,855,017 8 The Orchard