Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Dunkirk’ Repeats w/ $28.1M; ‘Emoji Movie’ Expresses $25.6M; ‘Atomic Blonde’ Tries Blowing Up w/ $18.6M

Author Published July 30, 2017 Comments 5

Sunday Update: Warner Bros.’ Dunkirk rode the waves to the top spot at the box office for the second weekend, as Sony’s animated The Emoji Movie may have earned a bit less of a “thumbs up” icon than hoped with second place. Meanwhile, Focus Features’ Atomic Blonde kicked its way to fourth.

It was expected to be a close race between Dunkirk and Emoji. Indeed, Emoji won the opening day on Friday with $10.0 million, a decent 26 percent lead. But Dunkirk‘s reclaimed the edge on both Saturday and Sunday, allowing it to win the weekend overall. 

The World War II action drama earned $28.1 million, dropping by 44 percent in its second frame. That’s a solid hold, though a bit larger than the 27 percent second-weekend decline for recent military hit American Sniper or the 26 percent for Bridge of Spies. Chalk it up to terrific word of mouth, including a stellar 93 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and increasing awards buzz.

With an August that looks to be devoid of any $200+ million hits (or maybe even $100 million hits) like Guardians of the Galaxy or Suicide Squad from recent Augusts, look for Dunkirk to hold on exceptionally well in the next month.

The Emoji Movie, featuring personified characters based on the popular two-dimensional drawings used in text messages and emails, started in the runner-up spot with $25.6 million. Sony’s press release claimed the film was “surpassing expectations” financially, although some predictions had it making $30 million or even a bit more.

The film received a “B” CinemaScore and an “A-” CinemaScore from children under 18, although its rating looks much worse on Rotten Tomatoes: a lowly 8 percent. Emoji begins 32 percent behind the opening of last summer’s The Angry Birds Movie, another animated title based on a popular cell phone app.

Emoji may have a harder time in August, with two more animated titles opening in the next four weeks — The Nut Job 2 and Leap! — plus Despicable Me 3 still holding decently.

Universal’s Girls Trip took third place with $20.0 million, becoming the highest grossing live-action comedy of the year so far (if excluding horror-comedy Get Out).

Its 35 percent hold was better than the second-weekend drops for this summer’s other three R-rated comedies: -59 percent for Snatched, -45 percent for The House, and -41 percent for Rough Night. Credit it to strong word of mouth, including an 88 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Focus Features’ Atomic Blonde started with $18.6 million, good for fourth place. The R-rated action film starring Charlize Theron in the title role finished about in line with pre-release expectations, although some projections had it starting one rank higher in third place, presuming a larger decline for Girls Trip.

The film earned a “B” CinemaScore from an audience that was 51 percent male. Wonder Woman posted a similar 48 percent male audience on its opening weekend, reflecting an ability for these female-centered action films to earn balanced crowds and dispelling Hollywood’s former fears that women-led action films couldn’t attract men.

Speaking of Wonder Woman, the film earns its ninth weekend in the top 10, coming in 10th place with $3.5 million. If the film can hold onto that that top tier for one more frame, it would join a very rare and elite group: 10 weekends in the top 10. It would become the fourth film to reach the mark this year after La La LandHidden Figures, and Beauty and the Beast — which would make 2017 the first year since 2001 in which four films achieved the feat.

Can Wonder Woman do it? Two new titles are opening next weekend. But at the same time, it’s also possible that the two films ahead of Wonder this weekend — Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and Baby Driver — could dip below Wonder next frame given their current decline rates. So it will be a close call; keep your eyes peeled.

The top 10 films this weekend earned an estimated $138.3 million total. That’s 32 percent below the $204.1 million earned by the top 10 last weekend. It’s also 22 percent percent below the $178.4 million earned by the top 10 on this weekend last year, when Star Trek Beyond led with $59.2 million.

Limited Releases:

Paramount’s An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, former Vice President Al Gore’s follow-up environmental documentary to his Oscar-winning 2007 An Inconvenient Truth, started with $130 thousand in four theaters. The $32,500 per-theater average was the highest of the weekend.

Annapurna Pictures’ Detroit, a drama about the city’s 1967 race riots directed by Oscar-winner Kathryn Bigelow and considered a top Oscar contender this year, began in 20 theaters with $365 thousand. That’s about $18,273 per theater.

Overseas Update:

Dunkirk led the overseas weekend again with $45.6 million, a 19 percent decline. It also leads the global weekend again with $73.7 million, a 31 percent decline. The film has now earned $131.3 million overseas and $234.1 million globally, led by $35.4 million in the United Kingdom.

Other top films overseas this weekend included:

  • Despicable Me 3: $36.1 million overseas weekend (-28 percent), $43.8 million global weekend (-31 percent).
  • War for the Planet of the Apes: $20.5 million overseas weekend (+19 percent), $30.8 million global weekend (-18 percent).
  • Spider-Man: Homecoming — $19.7 million overseas weekend (-41 percent), $33.1 million global weekend (-40 percent).

Studio 3-Day Weekend Estimates for Friday, July 28 – Sunday, July 30, 2017:

WIDE (1000+)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Dunkirk $28,130,000 -44% 3,748 28 $7,505 $102,836,220 2 Warner Bros.
2 The Emoji Movie $25,650,000 4,075 $6,294 $25,650,000 1 Sony / Columbia
3 Girls Trip $20,085,540 -36% 2,648 57 $7,585 $65,524,760 2 Universal
4 Atomic Blonde $18,554,000 3,304 $5,616 $18,554,000 1 Focus Features
5 Spider-Man: Homecoming $13,450,000 -39% 3,625 -505 $3,710 $278,356,805 4 Sony / Columbia
6 War for the Planet of the Apes $10,375,000 -50% 3,374 -726 $3,075 $118,687,629 3 Fox
7 Despicable Me 3 $7,725,895 -41% 3,030 -495 $2,550 $230,425,800 5 Universal
8 Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets $6,800,000 -60% 3,553 0 $1,914 $30,626,147 2 EuropaCorp/STXfilms
9 Baby Driver $4,050,000 -33% 1,961 -542 $2,065 $92,046,188 5 Sony / TriStar
10 Wonder Woman $3,540,000 -23% 1,651 -320 $2,144 $395,443,706 9 Warner Bros.
11 The Big Sick $3,375,000 -33% 1,589 -1008 $2,124 $30,419,654 6 Lionsgate

LIMITED (100 — 999)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Cars 3 $1,014,000 -47% 861 -433 $1,178 $146,442,093 7 Disney
2 Transformers: The Last Knight $565,000 -52% 538 -487 $1,050 $128,799,479 6 Paramount
3 A Ghost Story $382,128 178% 329 286 $1,161 $941,347 4 A24
4 Maudie $350,934 -10% 228 -5 $1,539 $4,669,574 7 Sony Pictures Classics
5 Captain Underpants $300,000 -35% 267 -24 $1,124 $72,458,606 9 Fox / DreamWorks Animation
6 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 $293,000 -20% 231 -37 $1,268 $387,780,407 13 Disney
7 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales $217,000 -12% 210 -19 $1,033 $171,009,161 10 Disney
8 47 Meters Down $195,000 -56% 240 -209 $813 $42,705,307 7 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
9 Lady Macbeth $179,307 43% 104 64 $1,724 $467,273 3 Roadside Attractions
10 The Beguiled $97,210 -62% 144 -187 $675 $10,426,059 6 Focus Features
11 The Hero $68,091 -52% 102 -93 $668 $3,855,017 8 The Orchard

PLATFORM (1 — 99)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Detroit $365,455 20 $18,273 $365,455 1 Annapurna Pictures
2 Wolf Warrior 2 $190,000 53 $3,585 $190,000 1 The H Collective
3 An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power $130,000 4 $32,500 $130,000 1 Paramount
4 The Little Hours $125,334 -26% 96 -18 $1,306 $1,200,521 5 Gunpowder & Sky
5 The Midwife $78,896 270% 27 24 $2,922 $112,571 2 Music Box Films
6 Menashe $61,409 3 $20,470 $61,409 1 A24
7 Beatriz at Dinner $59,840 -48% 68 -48 $880 $6,832,866 8 Roadside Attractions
8 Lost in Paris $57,000 -2% 41 -2 $1,390 $329,348 7 Oscilloscope Laboratories
9 Brigsby Bear $45,060 3 $15,020 $45,060 1 Sony Pictures Classics
10 All Eyez On Me $45,000 50% 94 32 $479 $44,887,387 7 Lionsgate / Summit
11 Paris Can Wait $32,613 -43% 41 -25 $795 $5,523,753 12 Sony Pictures Classics
12 City of Ghosts $14,250 -32% 19 1 $750 $104,263 4 IFC Films / Amazon
13 The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography $7,270 -56% 21 -4 $346 $113,034 5 Neon
14 Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk $6,480 1 $6,480 $6,480 1 Abramorama
15 Churchill $3,391 -8% 5 -2 $678 $1,263,758 9 Cohen Media Group
16 Manifesto $1,500 -17% 2 -1 $750 $157,241 12 FilmRise
17 I Dream in Another Language $1,000 1 $1,000 $1,000 1 FilmRise
18 My Journey Through French Cinema $497 -10% 2 -1 $249 $48,276 6 Cohen Media Group
Jesse Rifkin

5 Comments

  1. Avatar
    Malik A. July 30, 2017

    Overseas box office, please don’t let The Emoji Movie be a hit.

    Reply
    • Avatar
      Jacen July 30, 2017

      Sorry to disappoint you, but they’ll indeed bake it a hit. I learned decades ago that the overseas market–seen by snooty film scholars and academics as superior to and more intelligent than their American counterparts–could embrace trash as fervently (if not more so) than we do. Expect Emoji to be profitable enough to warrant a sequel in two years.

      Reply
      • Avatar
        Jacen July 30, 2017

        MAKE it a hit. Make, not bake. Dammit, I triple checked my post and a mistake still got through. Then again, perhaps being “baked” can make the Emoji Turkey an enjoyable, even profound experience. I’ll never know . . .

        Reply
    • Avatar
      Austin July 30, 2017

      Thanks to the fact that Sony worked feverishly to hide any signs of its disgrace to all moviegoers as to prevent the buzz from being killed, The Emoji Movie doesn’t really need international totals to succeed. That $25.6 million opening, leading to a possible $70-75 million total US gross, is almost enough to break even with its budget. All this pathetic movie needs is at least a wimpy total of $170 million worldwide to start earning Sony some profits, right within reach. (Ugh!)
      Surprisingly, Girls Trip, War for the Planet of the Apes, Baby Driver, and Wonder Woman held better than I expected while Dunkirk’s second weekend drop is less than Wonder Woman’s second weekend drop, which could lead Dunkirk to a multiplier of 4 or more. Valerian’s drop was obvious though.
      As for Atomic Blonde, I’m unsure about its overall audience, but it’s safe to say that it never was going to connect with enough people to get it past a $20 million debut and maybe some audiences expected something more mainstream because that Cinemascore (B) is bad news for this movie’s hold. Atomic Blonde is destined to drop 55% or more next week.
      I still wonder if Baby Driver could barely inch past that $100 million mark like Edge of Tomorrow three years ago?

      Reply
  2. Avatar
    J July 31, 2017

    Atomic Blonde opened lower than this site predicted, as I pointed out it would. Girls Trip held phenomenally well. Luckily Dunkirk beat The Emoji Movie. And, Wonder Woman is still in the top ten lol.

    Reply

