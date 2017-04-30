Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Fate of the Furious’ Crosses $1B Globally, Three-Peats w/ $19.3M; ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ Posts Largest U.S. Bollywood Debut Ever w/ $10.1M

Sunday Update: Universal’s The Fate of the Furious passed $1 billion globally on Sunday, and domestically notched a third weekend on top. Meanwhile, Great India Films’ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion became the new highest-opening Bollywood film in the U.S. of all time. And How To Be A Latin Lover debuted higher than almost anybody expected, taking second place.

Leading for the third straight frame domestically with an estimated $19.3 million, Fate becomes the second film this year to reach the three-peat milestone after January’s Split. Fate‘s 49.5 percent third-weekend decline was about in line with the 51.1 and 44.2 percent third-weekend drops of the franchise’s two previous installments. But with $192.7 million total, Fate is running 34.5 percent behind Furious 7 and 4.9 percent behind Fast & Furious 6 through the same point.

Yet all that pales in comparison to the film’s billion-dollar haul globally, a mark it crossed on Sunday. With a $68.4 million overseas weekend in 69 markets, the film declines 56.7 percent overseas but nonetheless becomes the second release from this year to reach the nine digit mark, after March’s Beauty and the Beast. (Rogue One, released in December 2016, also reached the mark in late January.) It also becomes the first non-Disney film to reach $1 billion since Universal’s Jurassic World in summer 2015.

Fate has earned $867.6 million overseas and $1.06 billion globally, with 81.8 percent of its global grosses from overseas, constituting the highest foreign percentage ever for a billion-dollar film. That’s led by China, where it’s earned $361.0 million and looks likely to imminently surpass Furious 7 with $390.9 million as the highest-grossing non-Chinese film in China ever.

It currently ranks #21 on the list of highest global grossers all time as it charges towards the top 10. However, it will be a tough sell to beat its predecessor’s $1.52 billion global total, the 6th-highest of all time. It does appear more likely to beat Beauty, which currently stands at $1.14 billion and counting. On Sunday it also surpassed the previous billion-dollar film, Rogue One which has earned $1.05 billion and still slightly trickling in.

Lionsgate and Pantelion’s How To Be A Latin Lover stunned with a second-place debut of an estimated $10.2 million. To put that into perspective, the highest that any user predicted for the title on the prediction website Box Office Theory was $7.9 million. The film’s gross was especially impressive considering it only played on 1,118 screens nationally, making it only the 12th-widest release this weekend. Again for perspective, Get Out was playing on more screens despite being in its 10th weekend of release.

The romantic comedy stars Kristen Bell, Salma Hayek, and Rob Lowe. It earned an estimated $3.9 million on Friday (including $450 thousand from Thursday night previews), improved 9.1 percent on Saturday to $4.2 million, and is projected to decline a very mild 9.5 percent on Sunday to $3.8 million. This places its opening weekend to Friday ratio at an estimated 3.07 to 1.

Great India Films’ Hindi-language action adventure Baahubali 2: The Conclusion set records for the largest U.S. opener for a Bollywood film, a genre hugely popular in India, with an estimated $10.1 million and third place. The film played in only 425 theaters that were carefully selected to maximize audience impact, an incredibly low theater count for a film placing in the top three — or even the top 10 — but the widest opening release ever for a Bollywood film. Its opening eclipses the entire domestic total of predecessor Baahubali: The Beginning with $6.7 million in summer 2015, which maxed out at 236 theaters.

How did they pull this off?

“The last three or four weeks, we had to do a lot of spacing out which theaters to pick, and then fortunately IMAX came on board,” Great India Films part-owner Soma Kancherla tells Boxoffice in a phone interview. The film earned the highest domestic IMAX opening ever for a foreign language film, with 45 such screens taking in $1.8 million. Those screens outperformed their competition, with about 10.5 percent of the domestic theaters being IMAX yet comprising 17.7 percent of revenue.

“Usually these kind of Indian films have about a 60 percent drop on the second weekend, but this movie has a lot of positive buzz. Our estimate for next weekend is around $5 million,” Kancherla said. “We’re also hoping a lot of non-Indians pick up and see it. I would guess only 1 percent [of the audience] was non-Indian or Indian-American.”

The trailer amassed a stunning 53 million YouTube views despite having only been uploaded a month and a half ago. By comparison, it’s possible that the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer might not even notch those numbers, currently with 32 million YouTube views after a little more than two weeks.

STX Entertainment’s The Circle debuted in a somewhat lackluster fourth place with an estimated $9.3 million. This was despite the star power of seemingly two of the most popular actors in Hollywood, Emma Watson and Tom Hanks. Of the weekend’s three new debuts, it came in third, despite some predictions that it might come in first of the three debuts (and second place overall). Circle does start higher than some other recent tech-centered dramas, coming in 16.4 percent above the opening of Snowden and 31.1 percent above the wide opening of Steve Jobs.

The Circle‘s audience was 62 percent female and 44 percent between the ages of 18 and 34. It started with an estimated $3.2 million on Friday (including $430 thousand from Thursday night previews), improved 15.9 percent on Saturday to $3.7 million, and is projected to drop 35.0 percent on Sunday to $2.4 million. This places its opening weekend to Friday ratio at an estimated 2.91 to 1.

Disney’s superhero blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 debuted with $101.2 million overseas this weekend ahead of its domestic launch next Friday. That was the largest overseas title, beating Fate of the Furious, despite playing in 37 markets to Fate‘s 69 markets.

The top 10 films this weekend earned an estimated $78.8 million total. That’s 13.2 percent below the $90.9 million earned by the top 10 last weekend. It’s also 32.9 percent below the $117.6 million earned by the top 10 on this weekend last year, when The Jungle Book led for a second frame with $61.5 million.

Studio Weekend Estimates for Friday, April 28 – Sunday, April 30, 2017:

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Fate of the Furious $19,389,780 -50% 4,077 -252 $4,756 $192,721,355 3 Universal 2 How to Be A Latin Lover $12,018,500 — 1,118 — $10,750 $12,018,500 1 Lionsgate / Pantelion 3 The Circle $9,320,000 — 3,163 — $2,947 $9,320,000 1 STX Entertainment 4 The Boss Baby $9,050,000 -29% 3,739 42 $2,420 $148,465,584 5 Fox / DreamWorks Animation 5 Beauty and the Beast $6,400,000 -34% 3,155 -160 $2,029 $480,100,233 7 Disney 6 Going in Style $3,580,000 -27% 2,761 -277 $1,297 $37,319,770 4 Warner Bros. / New Line 7 Smurfs: The Lost Village $3,315,000 -32% 2,554 -183 $1,298 $37,734,501 4 Sony / Columbia 8 Gifted $3,300,000 -28% 2,215 229 $1,490 $15,830,025 4 Fox Searchlight 9 Unforgettable $2,345,000 -51% 2,417 0 $970 $8,883,819 2 Warner Bros. 10 Born in China $2,243,000 -53% 1,508 0 $1,487 $8,677,031 2 Disneynature 11 Get Out $1,716,250 3% 1,563 598 $1,098 $172,540,260 10 Universal 12 The Promise $1,411,814 -66% 2,251 0 $627 $7,035,832 2 Open Road 13 The Case For Christ $950,000 -40% 1,050 -197 $905 $13,015,165 4 Pure Flix

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Baahubali 2: The Conclusion $10,138,189 — 425 — $23,855 $10,138,189 1 Great India Films 2 The Lost City of Z $1,732,559 -18% 866 252 $2,001 $4,839,005 3 Amazon Studios / Bleecker Street 3 Sleight $1,690,085 — 565 — $2,991 $1,690,085 1 High Top Releasing 4 The Zookeeper’s Wife $997,225 -29% 997 -36 $1,000 $14,813,420 5 Focus Features 5 Power Rangers $870,000 -36% 889 -403 $979 $84,248,508 6 Lionsgate 6 Logan $760,000 -22% 614 -140 $1,238 $224,496,711 9 Fox 7 Colossal $502,130 -13% 326 102 $1,540 $2,071,715 4 Neon 8 Their Finest $460,000 -14% 330 154 $1,394 $1,775,046 4 STX Entertainment 9 Ghost in the Shell $430,000 -51% 456 -457 $943 $39,941,668 5 Paramount / DreamWorks 10 Life (2017) $315,000 -30% 503 -227 $626 $29,835,328 6 Sony / Columbia 11 Free Fire $287,818 -71% 817 -253 $352 $1,700,851 2 A24 12 The Shack $180,000 -35% 285 -89 $632 $57,011,714 9 Lionsgate / Summit 13 Split $105,740 -23% 103 -16 $1,027 $138,121,905 15 Universal 14 Hidden Figures $95,000 -48% 124 -36 $766 $169,000,613 19 Fox 15 A Dog’s Purpose $68,060 -10% 123 1 $553 $64,224,775 14 Universal 16 Sing (2016) $29,340 -4% 188 99 $156 $270,320,060 19 Universal