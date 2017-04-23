Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Fate of the Furious’ Goes Into Second Gear w/ $38.7 Million

Sunday Update: Universal’s The Fate of the Furious said “See you again” to the top of the box office this weekend at $38.7 million, racing to a second frame as five new wide releases all debuted below $6 million.

The car-heavy action sequel fell an estimated 60.8 percent, about in line with the second-weekend declines for previous installments: 59.5 percent for Furious 7, 63.9 percent for Fast & Furious 6, and 62.4 percent for Fast Five.

This installment was guaranteed the top spot this weekend after debuting to $98.1 million domestically last frame, en route to a new record for largest global weekend of all time. The new competitors this frame were all mid-to-low-budget, intended to tide over audiences during the several weeks prior to the summer blockbuster season beginning in earnest on May 5.

With $163.5 million to date, Fate is running behind the two previous installments through the same point: 34.9 percent behind the $251.5 million for Furious 7, and 4.3 percent behind the $171.0 million for Fast & Furious 6. However, those domestic numbers conceal the fact that Fate is running equal to or ahead of all its predecessors and setting records with its overseas and global numbers. (More in the ‘Overseas Update’ section below.)

Among the five new films debuting in wide release this weekend, none managed to crack the top three at the box office. Fox’s animated The Boss Baby took second place again with an estimated 20.3 percent decline — by far its mildest drop yet — to $12.7 million. Disney’s Beauty and the Beast dipped an estimated 27.2 percent to $9.9 million. With $471.0 million banked to date domestically, it rises to become the 94th-highest grossing film of all time when adjusted for inflation, and cracks the top 10 at #10 unadjusted.

The best-performing of the five new wide releases was Disney’s nature documentary Born in China, coming in fourth with an estimated $5.1 million. Narrated by John Krasinski and focusing on pandas, Born only earned the fifth-best opening of the seven Disneynature brand documentaries released on Earth Day almost every year since 2009. However this opening does represent something of a return to form, as the two lowest-debuting installments had been the two previous ones, Bears and Monkey Kingdom.

Next among the new openers was Warner Bros.’ Unforgettable. The R-rated thriller starring Katherine Heigl and Rosario Dawson started in seventh place with an estimated $4.8 million. The film earned a ‘C’ average CinemaScore from audiences. While it came in far below similar releases including The Boy Next Door and When the Bough Breaks, it was about in line with the $4.2 million start of last year’s The Perfect Match.

Open Road’s The Promise began in ninth place with an estimated $4.0 million. The historical drama starring Christian Bale, Oscar Isaac, and Angela Sarafyan was unable to overcome weak reviews, including a 45 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Cinelou Films’ found-footage horror movie Phoenix Forgotten began in 11th place with an estimated $2.0 million.

A24’s Free Fire began in 17th place with an estimated $1.0 million, although cracking the top 10 would have been difficult when debuting in only 1,070 theaters. The action comedy starring Brie Larson and Armie Hammer prompted the studio to include alongside their weekend estimates the message, “While disappointed with this weekend’s results, we believe it will have a long life ahead.”

The top 10 films this weekend earned an estimated $91.9 million total. That’s 41.0 percent below the $155.8 million earned by the top 10 last weekend. It’s also 44.2 percent below the $165.0 million earned by the top 10 on this weekend last year, when The Jungle Book led with $103.2 million.

Overseas Update:

Last weekend, Fate of the Furious broke the records for both largest overseas weekend with $441.1 million and global weekend with $539.9 million. This weekend, it dropped 62.3 percent overseas but still earned a massive haul with $163.4 million overseas in 65 markets. To put that into perspective, Fate‘s second overseas weekend is larger than almost any other film’s opening overseas weekend.

Leading the way was China, where Fate debuted with a record $184.9 million last weekend. This weekend it dropped an estimated 68.3 percent there to $58.5 million, still more than enough to command the Chinese box office. With $318.9 million to date in China, amazingly it’s already the second-highest grossing U.S. film in China of all time, surpassing Transformers: Age of Extinction on Sunday for second place. It now only trails previous installment Furious 7 with $390.9 million, a number it may very well surpass for the new Chinese record, depending on how steeply it drops in that market from here.

Fate has now earned $744.8 million overseas and $908.4 million globally, making it a sure thing to surpass $1 billion worldwide, most likely sometime later this week. It currently stands as the 17th-highest grossing film overseas of all time and 43rd-highest globally. Previous installment Furious 7 stands at 3rd- and 6th-highest on those measures, respectively. Though not impossible, it will be difficult for Fate to match its predecessor’s astounding numbers, even as it beat its predecessor in its opening weekend.

Studio Weekend Estimates for Friday, April 21 – Sunday, April 23, 2017:

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Fate of the Furious $38,700,000 -61% 4,329 19 $8,940 $163,596,220 2 Universal 2 The Boss Baby $12,750,000 -20% 3,697 -46 $3,449 $136,991,870 4 Fox / DreamWorks Animation 3 Beauty and the Beast $9,973,000 -27% 3,315 -277 $3,008 $471,097,384 6 Disney 4 Born in China $5,147,000 — 1,508 — $3,413 $5,147,000 1 Disneynature 5 Going in Style $5,005,000 -20% 3,038 -38 $1,647 $31,765,843 3 Warner Bros. / New Line 6 Smurfs: The Lost Village $4,850,000 -28% 2,737 -873 $1,772 $33,387,985 3 Sony / Columbia 7 Unforgettable $4,805,000 — 2,417 — $1,988 $4,805,000 1 Warner Bros. 8 Gifted $4,500,000 46% 1,986 840 $2,266 $10,714,792 3 Fox Searchlight 9 The Promise $4,064,860 — 2,251 — $1,806 $4,064,860 1 Open Road 10 Phoenix Forgotten $2,000,000 — 1,633 — $1,225 $2,000,000 1 Cinelou Films 11 The Case For Christ $1,580,000 -43% 1,247 -139 $1,267 $11,356,709 3 Pure Flix 12 Kong: Skull Island $1,510,000 -44% 1,203 -815 $1,255 $163,933,946 7 Warner Bros. 13 The Zookeeper’s Wife $1,472,000 -27% 1,029 -28 $1,431 $13,236,150 4 Focus Features 14 Power Rangers $1,380,000 -51% 1,292 -879 $1,068 $83,067,052 5 Lionsgate 15 Free Fire $1,039,612 — 1,070 — $972 $1,039,612 1 A24

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Lost City of Z $2,147,379 1849% 614 610 $3,497 $2,296,792 2 Amazon Studios / Bleecker Street 2 Get Out $1,700,000 -43% 965 -459 $1,762 $170,338,145 9 Universal 3 Logan $950,000 -51% 754 -661 $1,260 $223,378,262 8 Fox 4 Ghost in the Shell $900,000 -63% 913 -1222 $986 $39,131,504 4 Paramount / DreamWorks 5 Colossal $584,461 29% 224 126 $2,609 $1,357,565 3 Neon 6 Their Finest $555,000 60% 176 124 $3,153 $1,139,334 3 STX Entertainment 7 Life (2017) $475,000 -25% 730 125 $651 $29,348,510 5 Sony / Columbia 8 The Shack $275,000 -58% 374 -674 $735 $56,705,689 8 Lionsgate / Summit 9 Hidden Figures $185,000 19% 160 -34 $1,156 $168,832,514 18 Fox 10 Split $122,615 -56% 119 -9 $1,030 $137,975,995 14 Universal 11 John Wick: Chapter 2 $111,000 -32% 181 -27 $613 $91,957,388 11 Lionsgate / Summit 12 La La Land $88,000 -16% 148 -71 $595 $151,047,530 20 Lionsgate / Summit 13 T2: Trainspotting $80,000 -66% 160 -171 $500 $2,199,870 8 Sony 14 A Dog’s Purpose $73,765 -21% 122 -27 $605 $64,132,815 13 Universal