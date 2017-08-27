Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Repeats w/ $10.0M on Lowest Box Office Weekend Since 2001

Author Published August 27, 2017 Comments 0

Sunday Update: Lionsgate’s action comedy The Hitman’s Bodyguard “guarded” its first place at the box office again with $10.0 million, but the top 12 films earned their lowest total in 16 years.

The top 12 films this weekend earned an estimated $48.8 million total, the lowest such sum since the weekend of September 21, 2001.

September is often the lowest grossing month at the box office anyway — 14 of the past 17 years saw their lowest-grossing weekend of the year fall in September. But that specific 2001 weekend fell shortly after the 9/11 attacks, when the country’s mood was particularly cinema-averse.

The top 12 films earned $43.5 million on that weekend, led by Hardball with $8.0 million. And since that’s in pure dollars, you’d have to go back even further than 2001 to find the last time a box office weekend earned less than the current weekend when adjusted for ticket price inflation.

After its first place debut last weekend, The Hitman’s Bodyguard fell 53 percent, about in line with expectations. That’s the lowest first-place finish since War Room topped the box office with $9.4 million in September 2015.

The action comedy starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds may also three-peat next weekend as well, since next frame will see the rare occurrence of not a single new wide release opening.  If so, Hitman’s Bodyguard could potentially post the lowest weekend gross for a #1 film in the past decade, currently held by Bangkok Dangerous with $7.7 million on a quiet weekend in September 2008.

Weinstein Company’s animated Leap! started in third place with $5.0 million after a soft marketing push. Weinstein Company’s drama Wind River achieved its highest rank yet in its fourth weekend of release, with fourth place and $4.4 million following a theater expansion.

Weinstein thus posts two of the top four films this weekend, a highly unusual and impressive feat for a company outside the so-called “Big Seven studios.” In fact, non-major studios make up a noteworthy four of the top eight films this weekend.

BH Tilt’s Bruce Lee biopic Birth of a Dragon began in eighth place with $2.5 million, in line with the studio’s other recent openings like Lowriders and Sleight. Both films came about in line with pre-release projections.

Wonder Woman and Baby Driver also experienced notable bumps this weekend, following one-weekend-only theater expansions. Wonder Woman, improving from 16th to 12th place, just barely misses out on what would have been an impressive 10th weekend in the box office top 10.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates for Friday, August 25 – Sunday, August 27, 2017:

WIDE (1000+)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 The Hitman’s Bodyguard $10,050,000 -53% 3,377 0 $2,976 $39,614,004 2 Lionsgate / Summit
2 Annabelle: Creation $7,350,000 -53% 3,565 23 $2,062 $77,880,384 3 Warner Bros. / New Line
3 Leap! $5,015,500 2,575 $1,948 $5,015,500 1 The Weinstein Company
4 Wind River $4,410,610 48% 2,095 1401 $2,105 $9,926,223 4 The Weinstein Company
5 Logan Lucky $4,366,894 -43% 3,031 0 $1,441 $15,034,308 2 Bleeker Street
6 Dunkirk $3,950,000 -40% 2,774 -497 $1,424 $172,479,030 6 Warner Bros.
7 Spider-Man: Homecoming $2,725,000 -36% 2,122 -219 $1,284 $318,843,082 8 Sony / Columbia
8 Birth Of The Dragon $2,501,100 1,618 $1,546 $2,501,100 1 OTL Releasing
9 The Emoji Movie $2,350,000 -47% 2,374 -417 $990 $76,431,471 5 Sony / Columbia
10 Girls Trip $2,266,745 -42% 1,777 -233 $1,276 $108,072,270 6 Universal
11 The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature $2,208,876 -57% 3,090 -913 $715 $22,443,602 3 Open Road
12 Wonder Woman $1,685,000 54% 2,210 1407 $762 $406,203,061 13 Warner Bros.
13 Despicable Me 3 $1,633,375 -21% 2,116 565 $772 $254,486,755 9 Universal
14 The Dark Tower $1,615,000 -57% 2,338 -805 $691 $44,934,575 4 Sony / Columbia
15 Kidnap $1,505,000 -49% 1,693 -652 $889 $27,174,338 4 Aviron Pictures
16 The Glass Castle $1,375,000 -46% 1,298 -163 $1,059 $12,486,853 3 LionsgateLionsgate
17 Baby Driver $1,150,000 34% 1,757 1074 $655 $103,288,946 9 Sony / TriStar
18 War for the Planet of the Apes $880,000 -56% 1,114 -494 $790 $142,753,895 7 Fox

LIMITED (100 — 999)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 All Saints $1,550,000 846 $1,832 $1,550,000 1 Sony Pictures
2 Atomic Blonde $861,875 -60% 989 -639 $871 $49,032,310 5 Focus Features
3 Ingrid Goes West $781,750 192% 647 621 $1,208 $1,321,500 3 Neon
4 The Big Sick $745,000 -26% 706 88 $1,055 $39,226,393 10 Lionsgate
5 Good Time $610,890 269% 721 701 $847 $1,029,354 3 A24
6 Terminator 2: Judgment Day 3D $582,300 386 $1,509 $582,300 1 Distrib Films
7 Detroit $231,000 -73% 525 -903 $440 $16,152,686 5 Annapurna Pictures
8 A Gentleman $195,000 135 $1,444 $195,000 1 FIP
9 Cars 3 $192,000 -23% 214 -33 $897 $149,089,154 11 Disney
10 The Only Living Boy In New York $175,627 104% 289 223 $608 $385,856 3 Roadside Attractions / Amazon Studios
11 Menashe $172,510 -20% 103 17 $1,675 $973,593 5 A24
12 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales $129,000 -30% 165 -19 $782 $172,025,649 14 Disney
13 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 $117,000 -38% 299 104 $391 $389,385,268 17 Disney
14 47 Meters Down $115,000 -31% 307 161 $375 $43,751,564 11 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
15 An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power $80,000 -76% 127 -387 $630 $3,325,392 5 Paramount
16 Step $66,000 -68% 118 -188 $559 $972,590 4 Fox Searchlight

PLATFORM (1 — 99)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 The Trip to Spain $132,048 105% 56 37 $2,358 $283,482 3 IFC Films
2 Patti Cake$ $105,000 55% 59 45 $1,780 $197,394 2 Fox Searchlight
3 Maudie $91,051 -17% 96 -28 $948 $5,781,011 11 Sony Pictures Classics
4 Gook $75,734 180% 24 22 $3,156 $109,768 2 Samuel Goldwyn Films
5 Columbus $68,680 62% 22 10 $3,122 $242,727 4 Sundance Institute’s Creative Distribution Fellowship
6 Beach Rats $45,008 3 $15,003 $45,008 1 Neon
7 Crown Heights $32,800 9% 10 7 $3,280 $69,790 2 IFC Films
8 Brigsby Bear $30,118 -79% 94 -314 $320 $458,773 5 Sony Pictures Classics
9 Marjorie Prime $23,000 11% 10 4 $2,300 $53,890 2 FilmRise Releasing
10 The Little Hours $21,408 -36% 26 -13 $823 $1,550,538 9 Gunpowder & Sky
11 Lady Macbeth $19,650 -46% 41 -45 $479 $1,052,909 7 Roadside Attractions
12 Lost in Paris $19,000 17% 16 -2 $1,188 $535,645 11 Oscilloscope Laboratories
13 The Hero $15,498 2% 37 -1 $419 $4,023,748 12 The Orchard
14 Polina $13,250 2 $6,625 $13,250 1 Oscilloscope Laboratories
15 The Fencer $11,874 150% 5 1 $2,375 $37,658 6 CFI Releasing
16 We Love You, Sally Carmichael! $5,625 -25% 10 0 $563 $91,981 4 Purdie Distribution
17 Love, Kennedy $2,840 -40% 8 -2 $355 $383,512 13 Purdie Distribution
18 Served Like a Girl $1,221 4 $305 $1,221 1 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
19 Red Christmas $1,000 1 $1,000 $1,000 1 Artsploitation
Tags All Saints, Birth of the Dragon, Leap!, The Hitman's Bodyguard, Wind River Category BoxOffice News, Homepage Blocks, News/Analysis, Numbers Views 176
Jesse Rifkin

Related posts

Trailer Reactions: ‘Jurassic World’ Vs ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’
Disney Hits $4B Global Mark For Second Time
‘Star Wars’ Shows Its Staying Power
‘Minions’ Conquer The Global Box Office; ‘Terminator: Genisys’ Sees Bump From Major Expansion; ‘Jurassic World’ Just A Step Away From $1.5 Billion
NORTH AMERICA: Weekend Estimates: ‘Minions’ Captures Second Largest Animated Opening Weekend Ever With $115.2M; ‘Jurassic World’ ($18.1M) Edges Out ‘Inside Out’ ($17.1M) For Second; ‘The Gallows’ Modest With $10.0M; ‘Self/Less’ Stumbles With $5.4M
NORTH AMERICA: ‘Inside Out’ Leads Thursday With $4.22M; ‘Jurassic World’ Second With $3.25M; ‘Magic Mike XXL’ Moves Into Third With $2.55M; ‘Terminator Genisys’ Falls To Fourth With $2.40M

0 Comments

No comments!

There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.

Leave reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *