Sunday Update: ‘Rogue One’ Expected to Stay #1 as ‘Sing’ Continues to Perform
Collateral Beauty shed about 10% of last weekend’s locations but only saw a 5% from the previous frame, finishing with a three-day tally of $4 million. The drama continues to struggle with a $25.69 million cume in North America. The film grossed $4.6 million from 39 territories overseas, reporting a $19.9 million total. Collateral Beauty has grossed a total of $45.5 million worldwide.
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCS.
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|1
|Sing (2016)
|$41,450,000
|18%
|4,029
|7
|$10,288
|$165,051,490
|2
|Universal
|2
|Fences
|$10,200,000
|53%
|2,301
|68
|$4,433
|$29,902,144
|3
|Paramount
|3
|Why Him?
|$10,000,000
|-9%
|3,008
|91
|$3,324
|$34,558,587
|2
|Fox
|4
|Assassin’s Creed
|$8,000,000
|-22%
|2,996
|26
|$2,670
|$39,043,518
|2
|Fox
|5
|Collateral Beauty
|$4,050,000
|-5%
|2,745
|-283
|$1,475
|$25,692,000
|3
|Warner Bros. / New Line
|6
|Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
|$3,930,000
|34%
|1,842
|-124
|$2,134
|$223,950,000
|7
|Warner Bros.
|7
|Office Christmas Party
|$3,100,000
|-40%
|2,441
|-238
|$1,270
|$50,646,675
|4
|Paramount / DreamWorks
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCS.
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|1
|Lion
|$2,191,000
|144%
|525
|25
|$4,173
|$6,023,503
|6
|Weinstein Company
|2
|Jackie
|$1,500,000
|21%
|359
|11
|$4,178
|$6,976,006
|5
|Fox Searchlight
|3
|Arrival
|$1,280,000
|19%
|545
|-122
|$2,349
|$92,112,332
|8
|Paramount
|4
|Trolls
|$680,000
|77%
|418
|-81
|$1,627
|$150,346,628
|9
|Fox / DreamWorks Animation
|5
|Moonlight (2016)
|$322,774
|45%
|137
|-22
|$2,356
|$12,621,099
|11
|A24
|6
|The Eagle Huntress
|$169,120
|61%
|113
|8
|$1,497
|$2,258,733
|9
|Sony Pictures Classics
|7
|Allied
|$155,000
|-4%
|163
|-65
|$951
|$39,594,205
|6
|Paramount
|8
|Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
|$77,000
|64%
|163
|23
|$472
|$58,572,151
|11
|Paramount
