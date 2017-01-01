Sunday Update: ‘Rogue One’ Expected to Stay #1 as ‘Sing’ Continues to Perform

Another holiday Sunday means that we won’t be able to look at the full box office landscape Until Monday, with only a portion of studios reporting three and four-day estimates.

Leading the charge, Rogue One looks to be the box office champion yet again with Boxoffice projecting a $50.2 million three-day tally and an estimated $65 million four-day haul. The Star Wars one-off entered Saturday with a $393.5 million domestic total. Fellow Disney release Moana is projected by Boxorfice to finish the three-day weekend with $10.8 million and the four-day frame with a $15.2 million haul. Disney will be reporting its official estimates on Monday.

Sing kept up the pace in its second weekend, grossing $41.45 million in the three-day frame and an estimated $53.74 million across the four-day holiday. The animated film has grossed $177.4 domestically. Sing is expected to reach $104 million overseas tomorrow, putting its global haul at $281.3 million.

Passengers is projected by Boxoffice to finish the three-day weekend with $15.6 million and the four-day frame with $20 million. Sony will be providing its official estimates on Monday.

Fences built up a $10.2 million three-day weekend and an estimated $13 million four-day tally in its first full weekend in wide release. The awards contender went wide last Sunday and has now grossed $32.7 million.

Boxoffice is projecting a $10 million three-day weekend for La La Land across 750 locations, with a chance to reach $13.1 million over the four-day frame. Lionsgate will be providing official estimates for the musical on Monday.

Why Him? grossed $10 million in the three-day frame and is expected to finish the four-day weekend with $13 million. The R-rated comedy is currently playing at 3,008 locations and has grossed a total of $37.5 million in North America. Comedies traditionally struggle overseas, with the UK and Australia usually being the obvious exceptions. Why Him? opened in both those markets this weekend, taking in $3.4 million from Australia and $2.7 million in the UK (both figures include previews). Why Him? finished the weekend with $10.1 million from 41 markets has now grossed a total of $14.3 million overseas. The comedy’s global gross stands at $51.8 million.

Traling slightly behind Why Him? is fellow R-rated comedy Office Christmas Party, which finished its fourth weekend with a $3.1 three-day frame and an estimated $3.7 million four-day tally. Office Christmas Party enters the new year with a $51.2 million total in North America.

Assassin’s Creed failed to hit the mark in its second weekend, finishing the three-day frame with $8 million from 2,996 locations. The four-day total is expected to reach $10 million. Assassin’s Creed is the latest videogame adaptation to falter domestically: the film’s current $41 million in North America comes after back-to-back holiday weekends. This weekend’s $22 million haul across 49 markets lifted its overseas total to $44.1 million, close to a 50/50 split between its domestic and overseas totals. Germany is the stand-out overseas market at the moment, opening in second place with $5.2 million (including previews). Assassin’s Creed has grossed a total of $85.1 million globally.



Collateral Beauty shed about 10% of last weekend’s locations but only saw a 5% from the previous frame, finishing with a three-day tally of $4 million. The drama continues to struggle with a $25.69 million cume in North America. The film grossed $4.6 million from 39 territories overseas, reporting a $19.9 million total. Collateral Beauty has grossed a total of $45.5 million worldwide.



Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them continues to draw audiences seven weeks into its release. The Harry Potter spin-off earned $3.9 million in the three-day weekend, taking its total in North America to $223.9 million. The film added $8.7 million from 59 territories overseas this weekend, crossing the $550 million mark outside of North American and helping launch the new franchise to $775 million globally. China ($85.6M), the UK ($63.7M), and Japan ($54.1M) rank among its top overseas performers.

Official three-day and four-day studio estimates are included in the table below, with a number of notable exceptions that will be reporting on Monday.

OFFICIAL STUDIO THREE-DAY WEEKEND ESTIMATES

12/30/2016 to 1/1/2017

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCS. AVG. TOTAL 1 Sing (2016) $41,450,000 18% 4,029 7 $10,288 $165,051,490 2 Universal 2 Fences $10,200,000 53% 2,301 68 $4,433 $29,902,144 3 Paramount 3 Why Him? $10,000,000 -9% 3,008 91 $3,324 $34,558,587 2 Fox 4 Assassin’s Creed $8,000,000 -22% 2,996 26 $2,670 $39,043,518 2 Fox 5 Collateral Beauty $4,050,000 -5% 2,745 -283 $1,475 $25,692,000 3 Warner Bros. / New Line 6 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them $3,930,000 34% 1,842 -124 $2,134 $223,950,000 7 Warner Bros. 7 Office Christmas Party $3,100,000 -40% 2,441 -238 $1,270 $50,646,675 4 Paramount / DreamWorks LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCS. AVG. TOTAL 1 Lion $2,191,000 144% 525 25 $4,173 $6,023,503 6 Weinstein Company 2 Jackie $1,500,000 21% 359 11 $4,178 $6,976,006 5 Fox Searchlight 3 Arrival $1,280,000 19% 545 -122 $2,349 $92,112,332 8 Paramount 4 Trolls $680,000 77% 418 -81 $1,627 $150,346,628 9 Fox / DreamWorks Animation 5 Moonlight (2016) $322,774 45% 137 -22 $2,356 $12,621,099 11 A24 6 The Eagle Huntress $169,120 61% 113 8 $1,497 $2,258,733 9 Sony Pictures Classics 7 Allied $155,000 -4% 163 -65 $951 $39,594,205 6 Paramount 8 Jack Reacher: Never Go Back $77,000 64% 163 23 $472 $58,572,151 11 Paramount PLATFORM (1 — 99) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCS. AVG. TOTAL 1 Hidden Figures $815,000 58% 25 0 $32,600 $2,281,395 2 Fox 2 Patriots Day $140,000 -13% 7 0 $20,000 $620,969 2 CBS Films / Lionsgate 3 20th Century Women $112,705 — 4 — $28,176 $180,081 1 A24 4 Silence $74,000 -43% 4 0 $18,500 $301,374 2 Paramount 5 Elle (2016) $71,980 33% 35 -2 $2,057 $923,758 8 Sony Pictures Classics 6 Julieta $71,122 11% 7 1 $10,160 $221,918 2 Sony Pictures Classics 7 Paterson $70,760 — 4 — $17,690 $70,760 1 Bleecker Street 8 Toni Erdmann $42,546 — 3 — $14,182 $99,308 2 Sony Pictures Classics 9 Live By Night $32,000 -3% 4 0 $8,000 $107,000 2 Warner Bros.

OFFICIAL STUDIO FOUR-DAY WEEKEND ESTIMATES

12/30/2016 to 1/2/2017