Sunday Update: ‘Rogue One’ Sets the Pace as ‘Sing’ Performs Well in Debut
'Silence,' 'Patriots Day,' and 'Julieta' Begin Limited Runs on the Right Foot as 'Lion' and 'Faces' Expand on Christmas Day
The Christmas holiday is pushing traditional studio weekend estimates into Sunday, as studio reporting takes the day off to tally up the extended weekend’s earnings. A number of films are filing Saturday estimates, however, painting a clearer picture on what went down at the box office.
Disney won’t be reporting weekend estimates until Monday morning, but Star Wars: Rogue One is expected to close the four-day holiday with close to $90 million. That means the Star Wars spin-off could cross two important milestone as early as Sunday: $300 million domestically and $500 million worldwide. The studio’s Moana also showed legs on the holiday weekend, with indications it would finish the four-day frame with nearly $15 million –ahead of new openers Assassin’s Creed and Why Him?.
Sing put in a good performance in its debut and is expected to finish the three-day weekend with $33.17 million after opening mid-week at 4,022 locations. Universal expects the Illumination animated release to hit a $50.91 million four-day weekend that would put its six-day total at $71.52 million.
Sony is expecting Passengers to finish the four-day weekend in the $22-23 million range, lifting its total to $29-30 million by Monday. The sci-fi flick is playing across 3,478 locations, raising eyebrows after soft showings on Friday ($4.5M) and Saturday ($2.8M). Passengers is due to rebound on Christmas Day, Sony is projecting a $6.9 million haul on Sunday.
Assassin’s Creed opened mid-week and should finish the three-day weekend at $10.3 million. The studio expects four-day grosses to come in at $15.1 million for a $22.5 million total. Putting those numbers into context, Assassin’s Creed is opening in-between recent video game adaptations Hitman: Agent 47 ($8.2M) and Warcraft ($24.1M). It’s not a very reassuring sign, as neither of those comps was released on a holiday weekend with a star like Michael Fassbender to target cross-over audiences. Hitman: Agent 47 finished its run in North America with $22.4 million while Warcraft failed to gain traction in subsequent weeks domestically, ending its run in North America with $47.2 million. Warcraft saw its luck change overseas, particularly in China, and it looks like Assassin’s Creed will have to put in a similar performance in order to reverse course. The Fox release opened in 22 markets this weekend and brought in $14.2 million to combine for what will likely be a $36.7 million global debut come Monday. France ($5.1M) and Spain ($2M) posted the top overseas debuts for the film this weekend.
R-rated comedy Why Him?, another Fox release, opened on Friday to $3.9 million and is expected to finish the three-day frame at $9.8 million. The comedy is estimated to round up its holiday weekend debut on Monday with $14.3 million. Another R-rated comedy, Office Christmas Party, celebrated its third weekend with a $5 million haul in the three-day frame and is expected to reach $7 million for the full four-day weekend, taking its total to $44 million.
Collateral Beauty entered its second weekend with a point to prove, but indications coming from Warner Bros. puts the film at $3.6 million in its sophomore frame. It would amount to a 49% slide from last weekend’s disappointing debut and a $14.6 million cume. Not far behind is the studio’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, expected to finish the three-day weekend with a $2.5 million haul that would lift its domestic total to $213.8 million.
Manchester by the Sea grossed $3 million from 1,213 screens over the weekend, taking its total to an impressive $19.7 million as it continues to receive accolades from critics groups nationwide.
LIMITED RELEASE
Martin Scorsese’s Silence is making noise in its limited debut, taking $125k from only 4 locations in the three-day weekend. Paramount expects the four-day total to come out to $170k and a $42.5k per-screen average.
Lion enters Christmas Day with an estimated $175k from 55 screens from its Friday and Saturday grosses, according to The Weinstein Company. The film added 39 screens for Friday and Saturday, netting $90 and $85 thousand on each day respectively. A three-day estimate is not available, however, as the film expands to 500 runs on Christmas day as its positioning in the awards race heats up. Denzel Washington’s Fences is in a similar position, as it entered a significant Christmas-day expansion with $240k grossed from 4 locations across the last two weekends. Three and four day estimates for these two films will be coming in Monday morning.
Patriots Day opened across 7 locations in limited release on Wednesday, focusing on major cities in the country’s East coast: Boston, New York, and Washington D.C. The dramatic thriller showed resiliency on Saturday, dropping only 35% from Friday’s $52k to net $34k and a $4,905 per-screen average. Patriots Day has brought in a total of $182k since its Wednesday debut. The film is on track to posting a $40k per-screen average for the six-day holiday week (Wednesday-Monday), a debut comparable to Clint Eastwood’s Gran Torino which went on to gross $148 million following its December 2008 release.
Pedro Almodovar’s Julieta also opened in limited release on Wednesday. The film is expected to finish the three-day weekend with $69k from 6 screens and an $11,666 per-screen average.
