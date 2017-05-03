Suning Cinema selects Christie cinema projection solutions for its new multiplexes in Nanjing and Xuzhou

PRESS RELEASE

SHANGHAI, China – (May 3, 2017) – Christie® is pleased to announce that Suning Cinema, owned by Chinese electronics retail giant Suning Commerce Group, has deployed its state-of-the-art cinema projection systems in two newly opened multiplexes in Nanjing and Xuzhou to offer movie-goers the ultimate 3D viewing experience.

The luxurious 13-screen Nanjing Suning Cinema has been equipped with Christie CP2208 3DLP® digital cinema projectors capable of displaying DCI, 3D, High Frame Rate (HFR), alternative and local content. It is the cinema chain’s first multiplex in the city to feature VIP screening rooms, concierge services, and customized events for discerning patrons seeking a new movie-going experience.

Xuzhou Suning Cinema, on the other hand, is a meticulously-designed multiplex made up of eight screens and 1,500 seats that caters to patrons of all ages. At the heart of this facility is the advanced Christie 6P laser projection system installed in its flagship auditorium boasting an 18-meter screen and 260 seats. The system comprises Christie’s scalable laser illumination platform, consisting of a Christie Freedom 6P RGB laser projection system with rack-mounted laser modules producing the brightest images, the purest colors and the best 3D movie experiences. Other auditoriums in the multiplex are fitted with the Christie Solaria™ Series CP2220, CP2230 and CP4230 digital cinema projectors.

A spokesperson from Suning Cinema said, “We are pleased to deploy a range of Christie cinema projection systems in our two newest multiplexes in Nanjing and Xuzhou, and this is a testimony of the strong relationship and trust that we have built with Christie. We’re committed to installing the latest, most innovative technologies and that is why we chose the Christie system, which represents the pinnacle of cinema projection, as it delivers the brightest images, the truest colors and the most superior 3D movie experience currently available.”

Jason Pei, Deputy General Manager, Christie China, commented, “We are delighted that Suning Cinema has continued to place its trust in our cutting-edge cinema projection systems. Our Christie Solaria Series digital cinema projectors is the perfect choice in meeting exhibitors’ demands for 2D and 3D presentations, delivering value with reliability and low total cost of ownership. On the other hand, our groundbreaking 6P laser projection system is designed to achieve exceptional brightness in 3D to provide audiences with a truly unforgettable cinema experience.”

Lin Yu, Vice President, Christie Asia Pacific, added, “I would like to congratulate Suning Cinema on the opening of its two latest multiplexes in Nanjing and Xuzhou, and for selecting our cinema projection systems to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience for movie-goers. We are confident that the Christie Solaria Series and 6P laser projection systems installed at both venues will redefine the cinematic experience by allowing audiences to enjoy brighter, clearer and more vibrant visuals like never before. We also look forward to a stronger strategic relationship with Suning Cinema in the near future.”

Christie’s strategic partnership and Suning Cinema has seen the burgeoning cinema chain installing Christie cinema solutions in its multiplexes located across China, such as Shanghai, Zhenjiang, Anshan and Baotou. These include the award-winning RGB laser projection system comprising 6P and enhanced wavelength diversification configurations. Christie’s pinnacle projection technology has seen widespread adoption due to its 4K resolution, high frame rate capabilities, a color gamut that exceeds the DCI P3 color and replicates the Rec. 2020 space, scalable light source up to 60,000 lumens, long operational and stable life (30,000 hours to 80% brightness), and built-in redundancies for improved reliability.

With over 85 years of experience in cinema, Christie is the industry’s preferred cinema solutions provider. The company has accumulated a unique wealth of knowledge and experience with the completion of more than 48,000 installations around the world and over 10 million screenings so far. As the industry evolves, Christie is committed to ongoing innovation to meet the changing requirements of filmmakers, production houses and exhibitors, as well as audience demands for epic cinematic experiences. These include the world’s first commercial high brightness 4K RGB laser projection system in Shanghai in 2014, and the screening of Director Ang Lee’s Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk in 4K, 3D, 120fps at 28fL in 2016.