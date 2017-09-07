‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Voted as Fall’s Most Anticipated Movie in Fandango Survey

Their official press release:

LOS ANGELES (September 7, 2017) — Fandango, the ultimate digital network for all things movies, today revealed the results of its Most Anticipated Fall Movies Survey, in which three sci-fi fantasy films, “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Justice League,” and “Blade Runner 2049,” were voted by more than 1,000 movie fans as the most anticipated movies of the new moviegoing season (September through November).

As part of the survey, fans picked Chris Hemsworth (in “Thor: Ragnarok”) as the season’s most anticipated actor and Gal Gadot (reprising her role as Wonder Woman in “Justice League”) as most anticipated actress. Pixar’s “Coco” was selected as the most anticipated family film of the next three months, while “A Bad Moms Christmas” was picked as the most anticipated comedy.

Starting today, Fandango fans can purchase advance tickets to “Thor: Ragnarok,” nearly two months in advance of its release date on November 3. To celebrate the tickets-on-sale date, Fandango is holding a sweepstakes where one lucky ticket-buyer will win a trip with friends to Hollywood to meet Hemsworth on the red carpet at the film’s premiere. (See site for details.)

“Moviegoers always look forward to the fall season when some of the year’s best films debut,” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “This year there’s an especially diverse slate full of a little something for everyone. ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ claims the most anticipated title, thanks to the overwhelming momentum and excitement the Marvel Studios brand has built up over the years, plus fans can’t wait to see more of Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, as well as Cate Blanchett and Tessa Thompson in new-to-the-franchise roles.”

For the survey, more than a thousand moviegoers were asked which new releases they were most looking forward to seeing on the big screen from September through November. The top fall moviegoer picks are below:

MOST ANTICIPATED FALL MOVIES ( Sept-Nov.) :

Thor: Ragnarok Justice League Blade Runner 2049 Kingsman: The Golden Circle It

MOST ANTICIPATED ACTOR :

Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Ragnarok) Ryan Gosling (Blade Runner 2049) Idris Elba (Molly’s Game, Thor: Ragnarok, The Mountain Between Us) Channing Tatum (Kingsman: The Golden Circle) Ben Affleck (Justice League)

MOST ANTICIPATED ACTRESS:

Gal Gadot (Justice League) Cate Blanchett (Thor: Ragnarok) Jennifer Lawrence (mother!) Halle Berry (Kingsman: The Golden Circle) Mila Kunis (A Bad Moms Christmas)

MOST ANTICIPATED COMEDY:

A Bad Moms Christmas Daddy’s Home 2 Suburbicon Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween Home Again

Most Anticipated Family Movie:

Pixar’s Coco The LEGO Ninjago Movie Wonder The Star My Little Pony: The Movie

