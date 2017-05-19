Thursday Night Report: ‘Alien: Covenant’ Starts with Solid $4.2M; ‘Everything, Everything’ Grabs $525K; ‘Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul’ Begins w/ $150K

Friday Report: Sources report this morning that Alien: Covenant launched with an estimated $4.2 million from Thursday night’s opening shows in around 3,000 theaters. Comparison are a bit thin at this point with the most relevant likely being Mad Max: Fury Road‘s $3.7 million start two years ago this month. That film, however, rode a wave of stellar reviews and word of mouth throughout opening weekend that helped it offset the usual trajectory of franchise sequels driven by fans.

For other comparisons, Independence Day: Resurgence posted a similar $4.0 million last summer. Prometheus took in $3.56 million back in June 2012, but that was strictly for midnight shows before the proliferation of 7pm launches.

Also, Everything, Everything scored $525,000 to begin its weekend. That comes in noticeably behind the $1.37 million start by Me Before You last summer, although generally within the realm of expectations for the low-budget young adult adaptation.

Meanwhile, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul took in $150,000 last night. The most relevant comparisons there would be Middle School and Wimpy Kid 2: Rodrick Rules with its early year opening in 2011, but neither reported pre-Friday grosses.

We’ll have further analysis and a better window into weekend projections with official Friday estimates from the studios on Saturday morning.

