Thursday Night Report: ‘American Assassin’ ($915K) & ‘mother!’ ($700K) Debut; ‘IT’ Sets More Weekday Records

Friday Update: CBS Films and Lionsgate report this morning that American Assassin earned an estimated $915,000 from last night’s opening shows. The studio is comparing last night’s debut to that of the first John Wick — which took in $870,000 on Thursday in October 2014 — and Mechanic: Resurrection ($390,000 in August 2016).

Paramount and Darren Aronofsky’s mother! bowed to $700,000 last night. That comes in about 19 percent behind Crimson Peak‘s $855,000 debut two years ago, while more than doubling the $300,000 launch of A Cure for Wellness.

Meanwhile, IT continued to rake in box office records with another $7.215 million on Thursday as a whole. That sets new benchmarks for Thursday gross by a horror film as well as the largest Thursday gross by a single film in September history, all while bringing its seven-day domestic cume to $158.7 million.

Official Friday estimates and key weekend projections will be posted here on Saturday.