Thursday Night Report: ‘American Assassin’ ($915K) & ‘mother!’ ($700K) Debut; ‘IT’ Sets More Weekday Records

Author Published September 15, 2017 Comments 0

Friday Update: CBS Films and Lionsgate report this morning that American Assassin earned an estimated $915,000 from last night’s opening shows. The studio is comparing last night’s debut to that of the first John Wick — which took in $870,000 on Thursday in October 2014 — and Mechanic: Resurrection ($390,000 in August 2016).

Paramount and Darren Aronofsky’s mother! bowed to $700,000 last night. That comes in about 19 percent behind Crimson Peak‘s $855,000 debut two years ago, while more than doubling the $300,000 launch of A Cure for Wellness.

Meanwhile, IT continued to rake in box office records with another $7.215 million on Thursday as a whole. That sets new benchmarks for Thursday gross by a horror film as well as the largest Thursday gross by a single film in September history, all while bringing its seven-day domestic cume to $158.7 million.

Official Friday estimates and key weekend projections will be posted here on Saturday.

Tags American Assassin, It, It (2017), mother! Category BoxOffice News, Homepage Blocks, News/Analysis Views 14
Boxoffice Staff

Related posts

Trailer Reactions: ‘Jurassic World’ Vs ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’
Disney Hits $4B Global Mark For Second Time
‘Star Wars’ Shows Its Staying Power
‘Minions’ Conquer The Global Box Office; ‘Terminator: Genisys’ Sees Bump From Major Expansion; ‘Jurassic World’ Just A Step Away From $1.5 Billion
NORTH AMERICA: Weekend Estimates: ‘Minions’ Captures Second Largest Animated Opening Weekend Ever With $115.2M; ‘Jurassic World’ ($18.1M) Edges Out ‘Inside Out’ ($17.1M) For Second; ‘The Gallows’ Modest With $10.0M; ‘Self/Less’ Stumbles With $5.4M
NORTH AMERICA: ‘Inside Out’ Leads Thursday With $4.22M; ‘Jurassic World’ Second With $3.25M; ‘Magic Mike XXL’ Moves Into Third With $2.55M; ‘Terminator Genisys’ Falls To Fourth With $2.40M

0 Comments

No comments!

There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.

Leave reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *