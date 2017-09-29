Thursday Night Report: ‘American Made’ Takes Off w/ $960K; ‘Flatliners’ Abstains from Opening Night Shows

Friday Report: Tom Cruise and Doug Liman’s American Made debuted to an estimated $960,000 from opening night shows at 2,455 locations last night. By comparison, that’s slightly ahead of the $920,000 earned by American Assassin two weeks ago, but markedly below the $2.2 million of last fall’s The Accountant and Cruise’s own Jack Reacher: Never Go Back ($1.33 million). War Dogs‘ $1.25 million is also worth mentioning as a comparison, although that film opened in August last year before summer vacations were coming to an end.

Meanwhile, Sony’s Flatliners remake did not screen Thursday night shows for the very reason of school being back in as they target the teen crowd with a PG-13 rating. For the weekend, it’s looking more and more likely that Kingsman: The Golden Circle and IT will retain the top two spots at the box office, although Friday business will hopefully paint a clearer picture of how close the openers can come to those key holdovers.

