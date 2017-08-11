Thursday Night Report: ‘Annabelle: Creation’ Scares Up $4 Million; ‘The Nut Job 2’ Earns $330K

Friday Update: Warner Bros. reports this morning that Annabelle: Creation took in a strong $4 million from Thursday night shows. That’s a stronger start than expected for the spin-off/sequel, impressively coming in ahead of The Conjuring 2‘s $3.4 million in June 2016. Don’t Breathe, which opened last August to stellar reviews, brought in $1.88 million — although that was an original film without a pre-existing fan base — while the original Annabelle took in $2.1 million with a fall debut in 2014.

Meanwhile, The Nut Job 2 chipped away $330,000 from shows beginning at 5pm last night. That’s just over one-third the figure of Emoji Movie‘s $900,000 two weeks ago, although not terribly far behind behind Planes: Fire and Rescue‘s $450,000 back in mid-July 2014.

Thursday grosses for The Glass Castle were not available at the time of this story’s publishing. If and when they are reported, we’ll include with our next update. Official Friday estimates and key weekend projections to follow on Saturday morning.

