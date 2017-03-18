Weekend Projections: ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Remains on Possible Course for $175M Bow & March Record; ‘Belko Experiment’ Eyes $3.6M Debut
Saturday Update: Disney reports this morning that Beauty and the Beast earned a huge $63.787 million on opening day Friday, including Thursday night’s $16.3 million debut. The overall first day take nearly doubles the $32 million of last year’s The Jungle Book and stands as the best opening day in history for a PG-rated film.
Looking at the Thursday share itself, that represented 25.6 percent of Friday’s total, meaning the film was less top-heavy during early shows than current March record holder Batman v Superman (34 percent), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (35 percent), and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (36 percent). For reference, The Jungle Book and Cinderella owned 13 and 10 percent shares, respectively.
Comparisons remain challenging, but this is a Disney film with considerable appeal across the age spectrum — particularly among women. That sets it up to still potentially enjoy a strong internal multiplier, especially thanks to its encouraging word of mouth thus far (85 percent on Flixster and an “A” CinemaScore).
At this stage, based on reports that pre-sales had been quite strong for the weekend as a whole compared to more front-loaded franchises, weekend projections still range between $154 million (if it follows the trajectory of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Mockingjay finale), $167 million (based on Cinderella‘s post-Thursday run), and $185 million (using Jungle Book‘s post-Thursday legs). BoxOffice is currently sticking with its projection that the film will best BvS‘ $166 million March record opening weekend with around $175 million by the end of Sunday.
On the international front, Beast tallied $40.3 million on Friday. The global cume since release on Thursday stands at $115.6 million. China accounted for $12.6 million on Friday, while the U.K. posted $6.1 million and Mexico totaled $2.4 million. The film is open in all major markets except France, Australia, and Japan.
Our key weekend projections are below. Updated estimates from the studios will be published on Sunday.
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Beauty and the Beast
|$175,000,000
|—
|4,210
|—
|$41,568
|$175,000,000
|1
|Disney
|2
|Kong: Skull Island
|$25,600,000
|-58%
|3,846
|0
|$6,656
|$106,875,294
|2
|Warner Bros.
|3
|Logan
|$16,800,000
|-56%
|3,687
|-384
|$4,557
|$183,326,885
|3
|Fox
|4
|Get Out
|$13,000,000
|-37%
|2,979
|-164
|$4,364
|$132,868,145
|4
|Universal
|5
|The Shack
|$6,000,000
|-40%
|2,825
|-63
|$2,124
|$42,484,630
|3
|Lionsgate / Summit
|6
|The LEGO Batman Movie
|$5,400,000
|-29%
|2,735
|-568
|$1,974
|$168,123,352
|6
|Warner Bros.
|7
|The Belko Experiment
|$3,500,000
|—
|1,341
|—
|$2,610
|$3,500,000
|1
|BH Tilt
|8
|Hidden Figures
|$1,500,000
|-46%
|1,162
|-259
|$1,291
|$165,559,069
|13
|Fox
|9
|John Wick: Chapter 2
|$1,100,000
|-59%
|1,065
|-966
|$1,033
|$89,690,804
|6
|Lionsgate / Summit
|10
|Before I Fall
|$1,000,000
|-67%
|1,551
|-795
|$645
|$11,260,677
|3
|Open Road
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Lion
|$710,000
|-46%
|621
|-339
|$1,143
|$49,976,614
|17
|Weinstein Company
|2
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|$630,000
|201%
|179
|13
|$3,520
|$530,875,532
|14
|Disney
|3
|A Dog’s Purpose
|$585,000
|-47%
|594
|-428
|$985
|$63,040,030
|8
|Universal
|4
|La La Land
|$505,000
|-72%
|585
|-993
|$863
|$149,739,184
|15
|Lionsgate / Summit
|5
|Split
|$500,000
|-60%
|604
|-377
|$828
|$136,859,225
|9
|Universal
|6
|Moana
|$475,000
|10%
|264
|-12
|$1,799
|$248,176,698
|17
|Disney
|7
|Fist Fight
|$440,000
|-66%
|533
|-752
|$826
|$31,517,748
|5
|Warner Bros. / New Line
|8
|The Sense Of An Ending
|$425,000
|971%
|282
|278
|$1,507
|$477,597
|2
|CBS Films
|9
|Badrinath Ki Dulhania
|$420,000
|-51%
|156
|4
|$2,692
|$1,586,509
|2
|FIP
|10
|Fifty Shades Darker
|$415,000
|-75%
|607
|-891
|$684
|$113,991,485
|6
|Universal
|11
|Rock Dog
|$370,000
|-64%
|444
|-932
|$833
|$9,211,353
|4
|Summit Premiere
|12
|A United Kingdom
|$290,000
|-45%
|257
|-60
|$1,128
|$3,148,253
|6
|Fox Searchlight
|13
|Table 19
|$114,000
|-86%
|202
|-666
|$564
|$3,489,156
|3
|Fox Searchlight
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|T2: Trainspotting
|$185,000
|—
|5
|—
|$37,000
|$185,000
|3
|Sony
===
Friday Report: Beauty and the Beast kicked off what we’ve been expecting to be a massive weekend for quite awhile with a reported $16.3 million from Thursday night shows. That includes earnings from premium fan event screenings that were charging $30 per ticket in roughly 600 theaters. Still, among Disney’s live action fairy tale remakes, this in an entirely new league of its own: Beauty soared past their previous top performer in that genre, The Jungle Book‘s $4.2 million, as well as Cinderella‘s $2.3 million. Impressively, this also comes in ahead of the $16.0 million earned by The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, which is quite a telling feat given the expectation that Beauty should play to less front-loading over the three-day weekend proper.
Also opening last night, The Belko Experiment cornered $305,000 in its selective distribution strategy from BH Tilt. That’s a bit ahead of The Green Inferno‘s $275,000 and The Darkness ($206,000).
We’ll have key Friday estimates directly from the studios, along with weekend projections, on Saturday.
I miss the projected totals for the Top 10, the cumulative totals, usually on the right. They are missing this weekend.
I miss the cumulative totals, usually found on the right. They are usually posted on Saturday