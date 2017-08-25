Thursday Night Report: ‘Birth of the Dragon’ Scores $200K; ‘All Saints’ Earns $70K

Friday Report: BH Tilt’s Birth of the Dragon came out ahead in Thursday night openers with an estimated $200,000, according to various sources. Few comps are available at this time but that total likely reflects some of the Bruce Lee fan base showing up. It remains to be seen whether to film expands beyond the target audience with its nationwide release this weekend.

Meanwhile, All Saints came in with $70,000, per Sony. That falls well shy of the studio’s $600,000 take for War Room in late August two years ago, although this is designed to be a film that plays with faith-based and church audiences beyond opening day/weekend.

This week’s third new release, Leap!, reportedly did not screen Thursday showings last night. If the studio corrects those reports with a reported number, we will update this post along with official Friday estimates from all major studios and key weekend projections tomorrow morning.

For the weekend, The Hitman’s Bodyguard is widely expected to retain first place for its second frame.

