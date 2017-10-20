Thursday Night Report: ‘Boo 2! A Madea Halloween’ Earns Solid $760K; ‘Only the Brave’ Starts w/ $305K; ‘The Snowman’ Earns $270K

Friday Report: Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween earned an estimated $760,000 from last night’s first shows, coming in close to pre-release expectations. By comparison, that’s 17 percent behind the $920,000 earned by last year’s first Boo! as the sequel continues on a trajectory to open in first place this weekend.

Only the Brave took in $305,000 last night on the heels of positive reviews and last weekend’s special screenings. The hope is for the film to build upon on solid word of mouth among adult audiences throughout the weekend and beyond. For a general comp, last fall’s true life drama Deepwater Horizon took in $860,000 from Thursday shows.

Meanwhile, The Snowman earned $270,000 on Thursday evening, landing 32.5 percent behind The Mountain Between Us ($400,000) and 59 percent ahead of The Secret In Their Eyes ($170,000).

Geostorm and Same Kind of Different as Me opted out of Thursday night screenings.

Follow us on Twitter as we’ll have official Friday estimates and initial weekend estimates on Saturday morning.