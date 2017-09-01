Thursday Night Report: ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ 40th Anniversary Re-Release Earns $95K

Friday Report: The 40th anniversary re-release of Steven Spielberg’s iconic Close Encounters of the Third Kind took in an estimated $95,000 from 809 locations with shows beginning at 7pm, according to Sony. The studio has secured 444 PLF screens as part of an overall 900 theater release this weekend.

Although Tulip Fever and Hazlo Como Hombre also debut in limited release this weekend, neither were given Thursday night shows. As the industry heads into summer’s final weekend with the extended Labor Day frame, all eyes continue to move toward a fall slate that promises to kick off in a big way next week with IT.

For this weekend, it is widely expected The Hitman’s Bodyguard will retain first place for a third straight weekend thanks to the lack of new competition.

Check back here for key Friday estimates and weekend projections on Saturday morning.