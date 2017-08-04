Thursday Night Report: ‘The Dark Tower’ Earns $1.8 Million; ‘Detroit’ ($525K) & ‘Kidnap’ ($500K) Debut

Friday Update: Sony reports this morning that The Dark Tower earned $1.8 million from Thursday night’s first showings. That’s a fair start considering the film’s modest (for its genre) $60 million production budget. In the realm of comps, The Mummy earned $2.66 million back in June — and that was without a fan base like Stephen King’s to drive early show attendance. For the weekend, we’re still currently projecting a close race for first place between Dark Tower and the third weekend of Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk.

Meanwhile, Detroit earned $525,000 last night as it hopes to ride strong critical reviews into nationwide release this weekend, while Halle Berry’s Kidnap took in $500,000. Both films look likely to settle in the recently expected $8-10 million range for the weekend, but things will become clearer with full Friday results.

