Thursday Night Report: ‘The Fate of the Furious’ Hits the Pavement w/ $10.4M

Friday Report: The Fate of the Furious scored an estimated $10.4 million from Thursday evening’s opening shows, coming in an expected 34 percent behind Furious 7‘s $15.8 million Thursday night launch (which also fell before Good Friday) in 2015. Should it play out exactly like that film, Fate would score around $97 million for the weekend — however, due to the Easter holiday and different circumstances surrounding this film’s release, less front-loading could reasonably be expected for a higher possible weekend total.

More will be clear with complete Friday estimates, which will be reported by the studios on Saturday morning.