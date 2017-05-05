Thursday Night Report: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Starts with $17 Million

Friday Report: Disney estimates this morning that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 bowed to $17 million from Thursday night’s debut shows beginning at 7pm in North America.  By comparison, that comes in 52 percent ahead of its predecessor’s $11.2 million Thursday night launch in August 2014. This marks the biggest Thursday night launch of 2017 so far. Notably, GOTG2 came in 32 percent below Captain America: Civil War‘s $25 million Thursday night start at the beginning of last May, although the expectation has been and remains that Guardians 2 should pull somewhat stronger walk-up business beginning today and throughout the weekend.

