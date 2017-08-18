Thursday Night Report: ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Earns $1.65 Million; ‘Logan Lucky’ Revs Up $525K

Friday Update: Sources report that The Hitman’s Bodyguard took in an estimated $1.65 million from last night’s opening shows. That’s a healthy start for the buddy action/comedy starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, coming in 32 percent ahead of last year’s War Dogs which pulled $1.25 million from Thursday shows. Per our final forecasts, the film remains on target for an opening weekend between $16-20 million.

Meanwhile, Logan Lucky — the strongly reviewed return to the big screen from Steven Soderbergh — earned an estimated $525,000 in its debut last night. Considering the film’s unique (low-cost) marketing strategy, that falls within the expected range. One notable comp here could be The Nice Guys, which earned $700,000 in its Thursday debut back in May 2016 as part of an $11.2 million opening weekend. Whether or not positive word of mouth kicks in over the next few days will determine whether Lucky can crack the $10 million threshold this weekend.

