Thursday Night Report: ‘Insidious: The Last Key’ Starts with $2M

Friday Update: Sources report that Insidious: The Last Key bowed to an estimated $2 million last night, a healthy start for the latest sequel in the Blumhouse horror franchise. By comparison, that bests its 2015 predecessor (which earned $1.55 million) by 29 percent.

For more calendar-appropriate benchmarks, fellow horror sequels Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones posted $1.2 million on its way to an $18.3 million weekend in January 2014, whereas The Woman In Black 2 scored $1.5 million toward a $15.0 million frame in January 2015 — both of which opened on the comparable weekend as the latest Insidious. Those titles opened in less competitive markets when Thursday night openings were still in a nascent stage of popularity, offering some reason to believe The Last Key could prove a bit more front-loaded by dedicated fans.

No figures had been reported for Molly’s Game at the time of publishing, although it does expand to 1,608 locations this weekend.

Follow Boxoffice for official Friday estimates and early weekend projections on Saturday morning.