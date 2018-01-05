Thursday Night Report: ‘Insidious: The Last Key’ Starts with $2M

Friday Update: Sources report that Insidious: The Last Key bowed to an estimated $2 million last night, a healthy start for the latest sequel in the Blumhouse horror franchise. By comparison, that bests its 2015 predecessor (which earned $1.55 million) by 29 percent.

For more calendar-appropriate benchmarks, fellow horror sequels Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones posted $1.2 million on its way to an $18.3 million weekend in January 2014, whereas The Woman In Black 2 scored $1.5 million toward a $15.0 million frame in January 2015 — both of which opened on the comparable weekend as the latest Insidious. Those titles opened in less competitive markets when Thursday night openings were still in a nascent stage of popularity, offering some reason to believe The Last Key could prove a bit more front-loaded by dedicated fans.

No figures had been reported for Molly’s Game at the time of publishing, although it does expand to 1,608 locations this weekend.

