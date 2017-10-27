Thursday Night Report: ‘Jigsaw’ Fans Drive Strong $1.6M Start; ‘Thank You for Your Service’ Posts $280K; ‘Suburbicon’ Takes In $180K

Friday Update: Correcting our previous report, Suburbicon did indeed hold Thursday night screenings to the tune of $180,000, according to various sources. We apologize for the error and any inconvenience it may have caused.

===

Friday Report: Sources report this morning that Jigsaw posted a strong $1.6 million from Thursday night screenings. That compares very favorably to the $720,000 earned by Ouija: Origin of Evil ahead of Halloween last year, which went on to take in $14.1 million for the total weekend. Worth noting, though, is that Jigsaw‘s take was a hair under Saw 3D‘s $1.7 million earnings from midnight-only shows back in October 2010 (part of a $22.5 million weekend). Given the dramatically more front-loaded nature of Thursday night performances today versus then, it remains to be seen how Jigsaw will perform after the die hard fans of the franchise have turned out.

Thank You for Your Service took in an estimated $280,000 from last night’s first shows, about 20 percent below Only the Brave‘s $350,000 start just one week ago.

Follow Boxoffice on Twitter for the studios’ official Friday estimates and key weekend projections as they’re released on Saturday morning.