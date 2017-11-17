Thursday Night Report: ‘Justice League’ Bows to $13M; ‘Wonder’ Starts with $740K

Friday Report: Warner Bros. reports this morning that Justice League pulled an estimated $13 million from opening night shows on Thursday. By comparison, that comes in 18 percent ahead of Wonder Woman‘s $11 million start back in June, while landing 10 percent behind Thor: Ragnarok‘s $14.5 million. The former of the two is a skewed comparison given that Wonder Woman opened in summer with kids out of school and generated stellar word of mouth, although it was also an origin film — meaning (likely) less built-in immediate demand than a film like Justice League. If the film plays out similarly to Thor: Ragnarok‘s weekend trajectory, the DC team-up will come in around the low-end of our final forecast range — and in line with the studio’s own expectation — of $110 million. However, as always, we’ll see how the weekend plays out with next week’s holiday frame potentially skewing family attendance plans.

Meanwhile, Wonder also got off to a healthy start with $740,000 last night. Comps are challenging for this type of film at this time of year, but that figure bests the $530,000 of Everything, Everything by 40 percent and falls shy of Me Before You‘s $1.37 million by 46 percent. Since both of those films debuted in early summer, a stronger weekend play for Wonder could be expected with its heavier focus toward family-based crowds.

The Star also opened at 5pm last night, although no early show grosses were reported at the time of publishing. We’ll update this post after they’re available. Follow Boxoffice throughout the weekend for official Friday estimates and further updates.