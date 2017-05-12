Thursday Night Report: ‘King Arthur’ Wields $1.15M; ‘Snatched’ Claims $650K

Friday Report: Warner Bros. reports this morning that King Arthur: Legend of the Sword earned an estimated $1.15 million from Thursday night’s opening shows. By comparison, that clocks in almost 19 percent ahead of The Great Wall‘s $970,000 back in February, while falling about 55 percent short of The Legend of Tarzan ($2.55 million) last summer and 69 percent shy of Mad Max: Fury Road‘s $3.7 million in May 2015. Based on last night’s performance, Arthur remains on pace for an opening weekend within the $18-23 million range.

Meanwhile, Snatched debuted with a solid $650,000 last night as it prepares to take advantage of Mother’s Day weekend with considerable appeal to female crowds. Last night’s take was 44 percent stronger than Hot Pursuit‘s $450,000 Thursday start when it debuted ahead of Mother’s Day two years ago. Based on a similar trajectory, Snatched remains on track for a debut weekend between $17-20 million.

Overall, as expected, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will end up claiming the weekend crowd again as the Marvel sequel continues to rack up strong ticket sales going into its sophomore frame.

We’ll have firmer weekend projections once studios report official Friday estimates on Saturday morning. Check back then.

