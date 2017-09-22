Thursday Night Report: ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Punches Up Strong $3.4 Million

Friday Update: Fox reported this morning that Kingsman: The Golden Circle landed with $3.4 million from Thursday night’s first shows beginning at 7PM at approximately 3,100 locations. By comparison, this comes in over 54 percent ahead of John Wick: Chapter 2‘s $2.2 million Thursday night launch earlier this year, The studio notes it’s even further ahead of The Equalizer ($1.45 million), The Magnificent Seven ($1.75 million), and the original Kingsman: The Secret Service ($1.4 million). Of course, the latter three films weren’t sequels, so direct comparisons are stretched when viewed against Golden Circle.

Should the anticipated sequel play out over the weekend on a similar trajectory as the Wick sequel, an opening weekend in our previously forecast range of $40-45 million is likely, but word of mouth from Friday onward will be key toward that goal.

Also launching last night was Friend Request to the tune of an estimated $110,000. Entertainment Studios’ second release came in well below the $740,000 of 47 Meters Down (although that debuted in the middle of summer).

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. opted not to hold Thursday night screenings for The LEGO Ninjago Movie with schools back in session across the country. That film, plus the continued impressive run of IT will easily mark the top three films this weekend.

