Thursday Night Report: ‘How to Be a Latin Lover’ ($450K) & ‘The Circle’ ($430K) Debut

Friday Report: Sources report that How to Be a Latin Lover scored $450,000 in its debut last night from 925 of its overall 1,118 locations this weekend. Comparisons are few and far between outside of Instructions Not Included, but that film didn’t report any Thursday night figures when it opened in September 2013 ahead of Labor Day.

The Circle took in $430,000 last night, nearly doubling the $220,000 of fellow STX release The Edge of Seventeen and coming in shy of the $660,000 earned by Unfriended in April 2015.

Expectations for the weekend remain largely in favor of The Fate of the Furious as it paces to record a third straight box office victory. We’ll have official Friday estimates from the studios and key weekend projections on Saturday.

