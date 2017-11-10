Thursday Night Report: ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ Leaves the Station w/ $1.6M; ‘Daddy’s Home 2’ Arrives w/ $1.5M

Friday Report: Fox reports Murder on the Orient Express took in $1.6 million from ~2,775 locations on Thursday night, representing a strong start to the weekend. By comparison, last year’s adult-friendly counter-programmer on the second frame of November — Arrival — brought in a similar $1.45 million in its Thursday night launch. Orient Express also bested the $1.23 million debut of October 2016’s The Girl on the Train and Gone Girl‘s $1.3 million back in October 2014. As our pre-release forecasts detailed, the film remains on track for an opening weekend well north of $20 million.

Meanwhile, Daddy’s Home 2 posted $1.5 million last night as it also continues to aim for a weekend north of $20 million. Comparisons to the original film won’t be relevant since it opened over Christmas weekend in 2015, but for reference, that film took in $1.2 million in its Thursday night launch. Other comparisons include Dumb and Dumber To ($1.6 million), Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 ($450,000), and Horrible Bosses 2 ($1.0 million Tuesday night before Thanksgiving in 2014).

While Thor: Ragnarok is expected to easily win the weekend again, these two openers remain on course for a battle to see who debuts in second place. At this stage, we continue to expect Orient Express to hold the advantage.

Follow Boxoffice throughout the weekend for updated estimates, beginning with official Friday reports on Saturday morning.

