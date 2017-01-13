Thursday Night Report: ‘Patriots Day’ Expands w/ $560K; ‘Sleepless’ ($410K) Edges ‘The Bye Bye Man’ ($400K); ‘Live By Night’ Takes $325K

Friday Update: Patriots Day began its nationwide expansion last night with an estimated $560,000. That comes in below the $860,000 of Deepwater Horizon, although the extended holiday frame this weekend could render that a somewhat apples-to-oranges comparison. Positive reviews and its healthy platform run point to a very successful weekend ahead.

Sleepless opened to $410,000 last night, just ahead of The Bye Bye Man which posted $400,000. By comparison for the latter film, The Forest grabbed $520,000 when it debuted one week before MLK weekend in January last year.

Meanwhile, Live By Night scored $325,000 in its expansion last night, coming short of Ben Affleck’s most recent Thursday night launch — The Accountant ($1.35 million).

No Thursday night opening shows were held for Monster Trucks or Silence (which is expanding to 747 locations). For the weekend, though, we continue to expect a close race at the top between Hidden Figures and Patriots Day, with the former of the two likely winning out over the four-day period. La La Land, Sing, and Rogue One will be in the thick of things as well.

We’ll update with weekend projections based on studio Friday estimates on Saturday morning.