Thursday Night Report: ‘Patriots Day’ Expands w/ $560K; ‘Sleepless’ ($410K) Edges ‘The Bye Bye Man’ ($400K); ‘Live By Night’ Takes $325K

Friday Update: Patriots Day began its nationwide expansion last night with an estimated $560,000. That comes in below the $860,000 of Deepwater Horizon, although the extended holiday frame this weekend could render that a somewhat apples-to-oranges comparison. Positive reviews and its healthy platform run point to a very successful weekend ahead.

Sleepless opened to $410,000 last night, just ahead of The Bye Bye Man which posted $400,000. By comparison for the latter film, The Forest grabbed $520,000 when it debuted one week before MLK weekend in January last year.

Meanwhile, Live By Night scored $325,000 in its expansion last night, coming short of Ben Affleck’s most recent Thursday night launch — The Accountant ($1.35 million).

No Thursday night opening shows were held for Monster Trucks or Silence (which is expanding to 747 locations). For the weekend, though, we continue to expect a close race at the top between Hidden Figures and Patriots Day, with the former of the two likely winning out over the four-day period. La La LandSing, and Rogue One will be in the thick of things as well.

We’ll update with weekend projections based on studio Friday estimates on Saturday morning.

