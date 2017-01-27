Thursday Night Report: ‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’ Takes In $1.0M; Controversy Might Hurt ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ w/ $455K

Author Published January 27, 2017 Comments 0

Sony’s sci-fi action sequel Resident Evil: The Final Chapter earned $1 million from Thursday evening showings. That’s higher than the previous installment, 2012’s Resident Evil: Retributionwhich earned $665 thousand in its Thursday night previews. That film went on to open with $21.0 million and earn $42.3 million total. However, the Boxoffice Pro weekend forecast for The Final Chapter is still a bit below the opening weekend for Retribution, despite the former’s higher Thursday evening gross.

Universal’s family drama A Dog’s Purpose started with $455 thousand on Thursday evening. Boxoffice Pro is currently projecting the film to run neck-and-neck with Resident Evil this weekend, but the difference in Thursday night grosses might likely give Evil the edge. This may be in part due to controversy surrounding possible animal abuse on set of Purpose.

Weinstein Company’s Gold started with $125 thousand in Thursday night previews.

Tags A Dog's Purpose, Gold, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Category Homepage Blocks, News/Analysis, Numbers Views 1
Boxoffice Staff

Related posts

‘Minions’ Conquer The Global Box Office; ‘Terminator: Genisys’ Sees Bump From Major Expansion; ‘Jurassic World’ Just A Step Away From $1.5 Billion
NORTH AMERICA: Weekend Estimates: ‘Minions’ Captures Second Largest Animated Opening Weekend Ever With $115.2M; ‘Jurassic World’ ($18.1M) Edges Out ‘Inside Out’ ($17.1M) For Second; ‘The Gallows’ Modest With $10.0M; ‘Self/Less’ Stumbles With $5.4M
NORTH AMERICA: ‘Inside Out’ Leads Thursday With $4.22M; ‘Jurassic World’ Second With $3.25M; ‘Magic Mike XXL’ Moves Into Third With $2.55M; ‘Terminator Genisys’ Falls To Fourth With $2.40M
NORTH AMERICA: ‘Inside Out’ Tops $260M, Surpasses ‘The Incredibles’ Lifetime Gross On Wednesday; ‘Jurassic World’ Nears $570M; ‘Terminator Genisys’ Hits $52.6M In Eight Days; ‘Magic Mike XXL’ Sits As $36M
NORTH AMERICA: ‘Inside Out’ Remains #1 On Tuesday With $6.44M; ‘Jurassic World’ #2 With $4.84M; ‘Terminator Genisys’ #3 With $3.99M; ‘Magic Mike XXL’ #4 With $3.21M
Universal Pictures International Reaches $3 Billion In Record Time

0 Comments

No comments!

There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.

Leave reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *