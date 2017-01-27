Thursday Night Report: ‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’ Takes In $1.0M; Controversy Might Hurt ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ w/ $455K

Sony’s sci-fi action sequel Resident Evil: The Final Chapter earned $1 million from Thursday evening showings. That’s higher than the previous installment, 2012’s Resident Evil: Retribution, which earned $665 thousand in its Thursday night previews. That film went on to open with $21.0 million and earn $42.3 million total. However, the Boxoffice Pro weekend forecast for The Final Chapter is still a bit below the opening weekend for Retribution, despite the former’s higher Thursday evening gross.

Universal’s family drama A Dog’s Purpose started with $455 thousand on Thursday evening. Boxoffice Pro is currently projecting the film to run neck-and-neck with Resident Evil this weekend, but the difference in Thursday night grosses might likely give Evil the edge. This may be in part due to controversy surrounding possible animal abuse on set of Purpose.

Weinstein Company’s Gold started with $125 thousand in Thursday night previews.