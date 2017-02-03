Thursday Night Report: ‘Rings’ Starts w/ $800K In Bid to Dethrone ‘Split’

Thursday Night Report:

Paramount’s horror sequel Rings began with an estimated $800 thousand from Thursday night previews. Last year’s horror prequel Ouija: Origin of Evil started with a slightly lower $722 thousand in Thursday night previews en route to a $14.0 million opening weekend. If Rings can mirror or slightly exceed that number, it should put it in close contention with Split, the box office leader for the past two weekends.

STX Entertainment’s sci-fi romance The Space Between Us took in an estimated $170 thousand from Thursday night previews. STX’s former teen-aimed film, November’s The Edge of Seventeen, began with a slightly higher $220 thousand in Thursday night previews en route to a $4.7 million opening weekend.