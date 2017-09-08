Thursday Night Report: ‘IT’ Soars to R-Rated, September, & Horror Record $13.5 Million Start

Friday Report: Warner Bros. reports this morning that IT crushed several genre records on Thursday evening with an estimated $13.5 million start from shows beginning at 7pm. That far exceeds the pre-Friday debuts of films like Paranormal Activity 3 ($8.0 million) and The Conjuring 2 ($3.4 million), while also topping non-horror, R-rated debuts like Logan ($9.5 million), Fifty Shades of Grey ($8.6 million), The Hangover Part II ($10.4 million from midnight shows), and even Deadpool ($12.7 million). Last night’s records broken include:

*Largest horror pre-show.

*Largest R-rated pre-show.

*Largest September pre-show

*Largest pre-show for a movie based on a Stephen King book.

Trajectories for IT get complicated at this point due to the unprecedented nature of a horror film debuting in this tier of grosses, but all signs point to an even bigger breakout weekend than anyone in the industry saw coming. Our forecast of $81 million for the weekend looks to potentially be on the low end at this point, but we’ll have a better idea of weekend projections with official Friday estimates from the studio tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Home Again also debuts this weekend but Open Road has yet to report Thursday night grosses. If and when they do, we’ll include them in this post, which will also be updated with Friday estimates and key weekend projections on Saturday morning.