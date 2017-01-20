Thursday Night Report: ‘Split’ Opens To $2.0M, ‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’ Takes $1.2M

Universal’s Split started with an estimated $2.0 million in Thursday evening previews. That’s about double the $1.0 million that director M. Night Shyamalan’s previous horror thriller, 2015’s The Visit, started with on a Thursday evening two years ago. That film started with an impressive $25.4 million, close to our final forecast on Wednesday. Thursday night’s number indicates it could potentially go higher, but Friday’s complete gross will be more telling toward that end.

Paramount’s xXx: The Return of Xander Cage began with $1.2 million from Thursday night shows. This likely puts it on track to earn somewhere between the mid-teens to low-20s for its opening weekend, for an opening less than half the original xXx in 2002.

Thursday night numbers for The Founder and The Resurrection of Gavin Stone are not yet available at this time.

Initial weekend projections based on studio Friday estimates will be posted here on Saturday.

 

