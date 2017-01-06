Thursday Night Report: ‘Hidden Figures’ Draws Impressive $1.2M

Friday Report: Fox’s Hidden Figures scored $1.2 million from approximately 2,250 locations on Thursday evening, setting the stage for a very strong weekend ahead as the well-reviewed film expands into nationwide release. By comparison, Selma — which followed a similar release strategy — earned $400,000 from its Thursday night opening shows heading into wide release.

Unfortunately, Thursday night figures for Underworld: Blood Wars and A Monster Calls (the latter also expanding nationwide) were unavailable at the time of publishing. That’s particularly unusual for the former of the two titles given its franchise stature, although various outlets report the film launched at midnight instead of the typical 6-8pm window for most films.

Initial weekend projections based on studio Friday estimates will be posted here on Saturday.