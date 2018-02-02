Thursday Night Report: ‘Winchester’ Kicks Off Super Bowl Weekend with $615K

Friday Update: Sources report that Lionsgate and CBS Films’ Winchester earned an estimated $615,000 from Thursday night’s opening shows. That falls generally in line with expectations, comping similarly to last year’s Super Bowl weekend, PG-13 horror release Rings ($800,000), 2016’s Pride and Prejudice and Zombies ($300,000), and 2015’s Project Almanac ($380,000).

Winchester remains on pace for an opening weekend in the vicinity of $10 million as the sole opener against North America’s big sporting event this Sunday.

For the weekend, it remains likely that Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle could return to the top spot, with Maze Runner: The Death Cure having an outside shot to repeat in that position after last week’s debut.

Follow us on Twitter throughout the weekend for updated estimates and projections across all key films.