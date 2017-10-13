Thursday Night Report: ‘Happy Death Day’ Scares Up Solid $1M; ‘The Foreigner’ Healthy w/ $775K

Friday Report: Happy Death Day bowed to $1 million on Thursday night, more than double the take of The Bye Bye Man ($400,000) — the most recent horror flick to open over a “Friday the 13th” weekend. Last night’s take also bested the $720,000 of last October’s Ouija: Origin of Evil and the first Ouija‘s $910,000.

Meanwhile, The Foreigner opened to $775,000 last night, not far shy of John Wick‘s $870,000 October launch three years ago and American Assassin‘s $920,000 launch back in September.

Official Friday estimates and weekend projections will be published here Saturday morning.