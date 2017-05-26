Thursday Report: ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ Plunders $5.5M Evening Debut; ‘Baywatch’ Claims $4.5M Opening Day

Published May 26, 2017

Friday Update: Sources report that Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales earned an estimated $5.5 million from Thursday night’s opening shows beginning at 7pm. Although the previous film, On Stranger Tides, took in $4.7 million from its first shows in May 2011, those were exclusively from midnight runs. More relevant comparisons in this case would be the recent X-Men sequels Days of Future Past and Apocalypse, which respectively bowed to $8.1 million and $8.2 million before Memorial Day. Fast & Furious 6 also qualifies, having earned $6.5 million on the Thursday before Memorial Day in 2013.

Meanwhile, Paramount’s Baywatch claimed an overall first day take of $4.5 million, which includes Wednesday night’s shows. That comes in 62 percent below the $11.79 million Thursday opening of The Hangover Part III ahead of Memorial weekend in 2013, although Baywatch is likely to less front-loaded as a non-sequel.

We’ll have key weekend projections here on Saturday as soon as studios report official Friday estimates.

Thursday Report: Paramount reports today that Baywatch scored $1.25 million from opening night shows beginning at 7pm in 2,554 locations. The studio is currently using We’re the Millers ($1.7 million) and Let’s Be Cops ($1.2 million) as comparisons, although they each opened on a Wednesday during late summer in 2013 and 2014, respectively. The most relevant comparison would be The Hangover Part III, which similarly opened on the Thursday before Memorial Day in 2013 and earned $3.1 million from midnight-only shows.

We’ll have a better idea of weekend projections once Thursday and Friday numbers come in, but for now you can check out Wednesday’s final weekend forecast. Updates to follow in this post.

2 Comments

  1. Avatar
    Austin May 26, 2017

    I think that Baywatch is going to be front-loaded for the following reasons:
    1. It will probably appear critic proof at first, but it will suffer a steep drop on its second week when it relies more on casual audiences.
    2. That’s the nature of comedy, sci-fi, and horror movies (with a few exceptions); they suffer from heavy drops because they are primarily front-loaded.
    3. Keep in mind that Baywatch is based on a TV show (an existing property), which increases chances of the movie being front-loaded.
    I think that it will reach $30+ million this Memorial Day weekend, but it will drop 59% when Wonder Woman comes out. I don’t know the demographics of Baywatch’s audience, but we’ll find out soon; that will factor into Baywatch’s long term run.

    Reply
  2. Avatar
    J May 26, 2017

    Pirates is looking good with a strong start, we’ll see how that holds up but for one has an astounding 81% audience rating on rotten tomatoes-the second highest in the series and word of mouth looks good. 90-100 million 4 day still my prediction.

    Reply

