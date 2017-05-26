Thursday Report: ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ Plunders $5.5M Evening Debut; ‘Baywatch’ Claims $4.5M Opening Day

Friday Update: Sources report that Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales earned an estimated $5.5 million from Thursday night’s opening shows beginning at 7pm. Although the previous film, On Stranger Tides, took in $4.7 million from its first shows in May 2011, those were exclusively from midnight runs. More relevant comparisons in this case would be the recent X-Men sequels Days of Future Past and Apocalypse, which respectively bowed to $8.1 million and $8.2 million before Memorial Day. Fast & Furious 6 also qualifies, having earned $6.5 million on the Thursday before Memorial Day in 2013.

Meanwhile, Paramount’s Baywatch claimed an overall first day take of $4.5 million, which includes Wednesday night’s shows. That comes in 62 percent below the $11.79 million Thursday opening of The Hangover Part III ahead of Memorial weekend in 2013, although Baywatch is likely to less front-loaded as a non-sequel.

We’ll have key weekend projections here on Saturday as soon as studios report official Friday estimates.

Thursday Report: Paramount reports today that Baywatch scored $1.25 million from opening night shows beginning at 7pm in 2,554 locations. The studio is currently using We’re the Millers ($1.7 million) and Let’s Be Cops ($1.2 million) as comparisons, although they each opened on a Wednesday during late summer in 2013 and 2014, respectively. The most relevant comparison would be The Hangover Part III, which similarly opened on the Thursday before Memorial Day in 2013 and earned $3.1 million from midnight-only shows.

We’ll have a better idea of weekend projections once Thursday and Friday numbers come in, but for now you can check out Wednesday’s final weekend forecast. Updates to follow in this post.