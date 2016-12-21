Tuesday Report: ‘Rogue One’ Adds $17.6M Tuesday; ‘Sing’ ($1.7M), ‘Assassin’s Creed’ ($1.35M) & ‘Passengers’ ($1.2M) Begin Long Holiday Launches

Wednesday Report: With long six-day openings ahead, three of this week’s Christmastime releases debuted to generally expected numbers on Tuesday evening.

Leading the way was Universal/Illumination’s Sing with $1.7 million, which topped The Good Dinosaur‘s $1.3 million on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving last year. Fox’s Assassin’s Creed launched to $1.35 million last night, less than half of Warcraft‘s $3.1 million back in June — although Creed should play differently in the days ahead with a prolonged opening weekend.

Meanwhile, Passengers bagged $1.2 million last night, coming in behind The Martian‘s $2.5 million Thursday night launch in early October last year.

Of course, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story led the day as a whole with another estimated $17.6 million. That gives the blockbuster spinoff a five-day domestic tally of $190.3 million as it continues to enjoy strong word of mouth.

More updates as they come in the days ahead, as well as our final weekend forecast later today.