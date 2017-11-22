Tuesday Night Report: ‘Coco’ Opens to Strong $2.3 Million Domestically

Wednesday Report: Disney reports this morning that Pixar’s Coco bowed to $2.3 million from opening night shows on Tuesday, setting the pace for a strong five-day opening over the Thanksgiving holiday. By comparison, Coco clocked in just 11.5 percent behind Moana‘s $2.6 million launch last year, while doubling The Good Dinosaur‘s $1.3 million. For additional reference, Frozen opened to $1.2 million in 2013 — although that was before the now-significant popularity of opening night shows. All three films opened on the Tuesday night/Wednesday before Thanksgiving, making comps relatively straightforward with both Moana and Good Dinosaur.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. reports Justice League added $10.55 million on Tuesday, marking an expected 41 percent increase from Monday and bringing its domestic haul up to $111.9 million through five days of release.

For more on what to expect from the Thanksgiving weekend box office, check out our forecast and follow Boxoffice on Twitter for daily earnings updates.