Tuesday Night Report: ‘Coco’ Opens to Strong $2.3 Million Domestically

Wednesday Report: Disney reports this morning that Pixar’s Coco bowed to $2.3 million from opening night shows on Tuesday, setting the pace for a strong five-day opening over the Thanksgiving holiday. By comparison, Coco clocked in just 11.5 percent behind Moana‘s $2.6 million launch last year, while doubling The Good Dinosaur‘s $1.3 million. For additional reference, Frozen opened to $1.2 million in 2013 — although that was before the now-significant popularity of opening night shows. All three films opened on the Tuesday night/Wednesday before Thanksgiving, making comps relatively straightforward with both Moana and Good Dinosaur.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. reports Justice League added $10.55 million on Tuesday, marking an expected 41 percent increase from Monday and bringing its domestic haul up to $111.9 million through five days of release.

