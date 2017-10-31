Vista Entertainment Solutions Announces Signing of Filmhouse Cinemas in Nigeria

PRESS RELEASE

[Auckland, New Zealand and Lagos, Nigeria: October 31, 2017] Vista Entertainment Solutions (‘Vista Cinema’), the leading provider of cinema management software for the global cinema exhibition market and the founding company of Vista Group International (NZX & ASX: VGL), is delighted to announce the signing of Filmhouse Cinemas in Nigeria.

Under the agreement, Filmhouse Cinemas will roll out Vista Cinema software across all ten of their cinema sites, comprising 43 screens in total, located throughout Nigeria. The project will commence immediately and is due to be completed by December 2017. Filmhouse Cinemas holds the largest cinema exhibition market share in Nigeria and operates the only IMAX site in West Africa.

Filmhouse Cinemas Group Deputy Managing Director, Kene Okwuosa, has expressed his delight with the partnership with Vista. “We are so happy to begin this new journey. Vista brings with its amazing team a whole new world of features that will only enhance our audiences’ cinematic experience. As Filmhouse continues to be innovative and pave the way as market leaders, the support of partners like Vista is vital to executing our strategies.”

Significantly, Nigeria is the world’s second largest market in terms of films produced; its total box office take in 2016 was $8.32 million USD, a record high for Nigeria.

Vista Cinema CEO Kimbal Riley says the agreement is very significant for Vista. “With the largest population of any African country, Nigeria is the continent’s fastest-growing cinema exhibition market, and partnering with Filmhouse is key to ensuring Vista is part of that.”

The new partnership with Filmhouse is a credit to London-based Vista Cinema EMEA Managing Director Mischa Kay and his team. “We have recently established Vista South Africa in light of the growth of cinema exhibition in the region,” said Kay “This new agreement is a fantastic opportunity to partner with a dynamic and ambitious company and reminds us of the importance of that commitment. Filmhouse is exploiting the opportunities offered by Nigeria’s fast-growing prosperous middle-class and we’re so excited to have partnered to support them.”