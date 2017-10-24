Vista’s Veezi Releases Virtual Reality Ticketing Solution – Veezi VR

PRESS RELEASE

[Auckland, New Zealand, Waterloo, Canada: October 24th, 2017] Veezi, the cloud-based cinema management solution for independent cinemas engineered by Vista Entertainment Solutions (‘Vista Cinema’), is delighted to announce the release of a dedicated Virtual Reality ticketing solution for the burgeoning worldwide VR market.

With customers already live in France, USA, Canada and New Zealand, including IMAX and Ctrl V, the Veezi VR solution has been market tested and proven and is attracting strong customer interest globally. VR Ticketing is a distinct segment in the ticketing business, with customers typically booking 15-minute slots, but with none of the film programming/film hire calculations associated with cinema ticketing.

“We’re seeing significant growth in the VR business world-wide, with new startups, existing exhibition circuits, and other industry players entering the market”, says Kimbal Riley, CEO of Vista Cinema. “Building on our expertise in the cinema ticketing business, we set out to create an offer that appealed specifically to independent operators in the VR space, operators who are often still trying to find their way in terms of the best operational and marketing models.”

Veezi’s President, Matthew Preen, says the VR sector is still in its infancy, but starting to gain real traction: “There are some unique challenges associated with the VR concept and we’re delighted to help our customers meet them. As part of this process, we’re spending a lot of time with our customers and other industry players to better understand what they need and deliver an outstanding solution. This conversation is also allowing our customers to tailor their strategies based on the experience we bring.”

Ctrl V Franchise Manager Josh Brooks says: “Veezi has been integral to Ctrl V’s expansion, making the setup of new locations as seamless as possible with Veezi’s current theatre-focused capabilities.”