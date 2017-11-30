Walt Disney Studios Hits $5B Globally for Third Consecutive Year; ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Crosses $800M

The studio’s official press release:

Yesterday, The Walt Disney Studios crossed the $5B mark in annual global box office for the third year in a row, becoming the first and only studio to have reached this threshold three times. The global total from Jan. 1-Nov. 29, 2017, is $5,003.1M, including $1,763.3M domestically and $3,239.8M internationally.

One of the top contributing titles, Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok, is expected to surpass $800M globally today. Of the 17 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is the seventh to reach this milestone and the third to do so this year.

To date, Disney is responsible for four of the top nine highest grossing films of the year, including:

· Disney’s Beauty and the Beast – $1.26B ($504.0M domestic, $759.7M international)

o #1 film of the year domestically and globally, #4 internationally

o #8 film of all time domestically and #10 all-time globally

o $174.8m domestic debut (#1 of 2017)

· Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – $863.6M ($389.8M domestic, $473.8M international)

o #3 film of the year domestically, #6 globally

o $146.5M domestic debut (#3 of 2017)

· Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok – $798.4M ($280.6M domestic, $517.8M international though Nov. 29)

o #6 film of the year domestically, #8 globally

o $122.7M domestic debut

· Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales – $794.8M ($172.6M domestic, $622.2M international)

o #5 film of the year internationally, #9 globally

Other major titles include Pixar’s Cars 3 ($383.5M global) and Coco ($178.9M global, new release), as well as Lucasfilm’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ($309.3M of its $1.05B global gross during 2017) and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana ($252.0M of its $643.3M global gross during 2017).

The Walt Disney Studios’ final release of 2017 is Star Wars: The Last Jedi, opening day and date in most of the world on Dec. 15, 2017.