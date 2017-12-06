Warner Bros. Pictures Surpasses $5 Billion at Worldwide Box Office

Burbank, CA, December 5, 2017 – Warner Bros. Pictures has crossed the $5 billion mark at the global box office this year—only the second time in its illustrious history that the Studio has crossed that tremendous milestone. It is also the eighth time in the last nine years that Warner Bros. has earned more than $4 billion in a single year, marking an industry record. The announcement was made today by Sue Kroll, President, Worldwide Marketing and Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures.

Additionally, setting a new Studio record in 2017, Warner Bros. had five of its feature film releases each take in more than $500 million worldwide (in order): Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ action adventure Kong: Skull Island (with Legendary Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures), starring Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, Brie Larson and John C. Reilly; Patty Jenkins’ action adventure Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine; Christopher Nolan’s sweeping epic Dunkirk, with an ensemble cast including Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance and Tom Hardy; New Line Cinema’s horror thriller IT; and, most recently, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, teaming Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Raymond Fisher, Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller, which stands at more than $574 million and still climbing. The year’s highlights also include three more releases crossing $250 million worldwide: the animated feature The LEGO® Batman Movie (with LEGO System A/S); New Line’s horror thriller Annabelle: Creation; and Alcon Entertainment’s dramatic thriller Blade Runner 2049 (with Sony Pictures).

In making the announcement, Kroll stated, “We are thrilled to reach this extraordinary benchmark as we come to the end of an amazing, record-setting year. Surpassing five billion dollars in a single year can only happen with an incredible level of hard work across all theatrical divisions, as well as the invaluable contributions of the many talented filmmakers and actors with whom we are so fortunate to collaborate. Congratulations to everyone who shares in this success.”