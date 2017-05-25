Wednesday Night Report: ‘Baywatch’ Hits the Beach w/ $1.25M

Author Published May 25, 2017 Comments 0

Thursday Report: Paramount reports today that Baywatch scored $1.25 million from opening night shows beginning at 7pm in 2,554 locations. The studio is currently using We’re the Millers ($1.7 million) and Let’s Be Cops ($1.2 million) as comparisons, although they each opened on a Wednesday during late summer in 2013 and 2014, respectively. The most relevant comparison would be The Hangover Part III, which similarly opened on the Thursday before Memorial Day in 2013 and earned $3.1 million from midnight-only shows.

We’ll have a better idea of weekend projections once Thursday and Friday numbers come in, but for now you can check out Wednesday’s final weekend forecast. Updates to follow in this post.

Tags Baywatch, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Category BoxOffice News, Homepage Blocks, News/Analysis Views 7
Boxoffice Staff

Related posts

Trailer Reactions: ‘Jurassic World’ Vs ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’
Disney Hits $4B Global Mark For Second Time
‘Star Wars’ Shows Its Staying Power
‘Minions’ Conquer The Global Box Office; ‘Terminator: Genisys’ Sees Bump From Major Expansion; ‘Jurassic World’ Just A Step Away From $1.5 Billion
NORTH AMERICA: Weekend Estimates: ‘Minions’ Captures Second Largest Animated Opening Weekend Ever With $115.2M; ‘Jurassic World’ ($18.1M) Edges Out ‘Inside Out’ ($17.1M) For Second; ‘The Gallows’ Modest With $10.0M; ‘Self/Less’ Stumbles With $5.4M
NORTH AMERICA: ‘Inside Out’ Leads Thursday With $4.22M; ‘Jurassic World’ Second With $3.25M; ‘Magic Mike XXL’ Moves Into Third With $2.55M; ‘Terminator Genisys’ Falls To Fourth With $2.40M

0 Comments

No comments!

There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.

Leave reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *