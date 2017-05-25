Wednesday Night Report: ‘Baywatch’ Hits the Beach w/ $1.25M

Thursday Report: Paramount reports today that Baywatch scored $1.25 million from opening night shows beginning at 7pm in 2,554 locations. The studio is currently using We’re the Millers ($1.7 million) and Let’s Be Cops ($1.2 million) as comparisons, although they each opened on a Wednesday during late summer in 2013 and 2014, respectively. The most relevant comparison would be The Hangover Part III, which similarly opened on the Thursday before Memorial Day in 2013 and earned $3.1 million from midnight-only shows.

We’ll have a better idea of weekend projections once Thursday and Friday numbers come in, but for now you can check out Wednesday’s final weekend forecast. Updates to follow in this post.