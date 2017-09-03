Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Three-Peats w/ $10.2M, Box Office Inches Up After Last Weekend’s Historic Lows

Sunday Update: After last weekend earned the lowest box office total since a weekend in September 2001, revenues improved a bit this time around.

The first weekend of September has been the lowest-grossing of the year for the past three years straight. This weekend — the first one of September — appears likely to reverse that losing streak.

The top 12 films came in about 1.5 percent versus last weekend. The overall box office when including all films came in about 8.0 percent higher than last weekend.

That may be surprising, considering there were no new wide releases on Friday to attract audiences, with all wide-release films being holdovers. So how was this improvement accomplished?

The answer: six of the top 10 films actually increased their box office relative to last weekend, a rare occurrence. And even the other four films which declined all fell by less than 10 percent.

Leading the way was Lionsgate’s action comedy The Hitman’s Bodyguard, which leads for the third straight frame with $10.2 million, about even relative to last weekend. It becomes the third film to three-peat in 2017, along with The Fate of the Furious in May and Split in January-February.

(To be fair, unlike those other two films which were box office dynamite, Bodyguard can attribute its longevity more to lackluster competition than to packing cinemas.)

Warner Bros.’ horror Annabelle: Creation took the runner-up spot for the third straight frame behind Bodyguard, declining only 5 percent to $7.3 million. Look for it to drop significantly more next weekend, when horror competitor It comes out.

Weinstein’s drama Wind River expanded its theater count and earned its biggest weekend yet on its fifth frame of release. With $5.8 million, up 27 percent, the film captured third place.

Weinstein also took fourth place with animated title Leap! at $4.8 million, up 3 percent. And Bleecker Street’s comedy Logan Lucky came in fifth place with $4.4 million, up 4 percent.

This means that three of the top five films were by “non-major” studios, a virtually unprecedented phenomenon in modern Hollywood. (It happened last weekend too, as the top seven films from then retain their same rankings this weekend.)

Sony’s 40th anniversary theatrical re-release of the Steven Spielberg sci-fi classic Close Encounters of the Third Kind took in $1.8 million. Weinstein’s historical drama Tulip Fever started with $1.2 million in limited release. And Pantelion’s Spanish-language Hazlo Como Hombre began with $1.1 million.

To be clear, this weekend was hardly a great one at the box office — in fact, quite the opposite. It’s the second-lowest weekend of 2017, and among the lowest of the 21st century. But it certainly avoided some of the dire and dramatic “lowest weekend in decades” projections that some had been predicting.

Fortunately for Hollywood, this September is projected to potentially be the highest-grossing September of all time, adjusted for inflation. Next weekend’s It is tracking to become one of the highest-opening horror films ever, action sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle could improve upon its predecessor’s already-impressive gross, and Lego Ninjago hopes to continue the two previous Lego films’ blockbuster status.

The top 10 films this weekend earned $47.6 million total. That’s about 3.8 percent above last weekend but 28.7 percent behind this same weekend last year, when Don’t Breathe led with $15.8 million. Year to date box office is down 6.2 percent.

Our 4-day estimates will be published here on Monday, followed by 4-day weekend actuals on Tuesday.

Studio 3-Day Weekend Estimates for Friday, September 1 – Sunday, September 3, 2017:

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Hitman’s Bodyguard $10,250,000 0% 3,370 -7 $3,042 $54,944,214 3 Lionsgate / Summit 2 Annabelle: Creation $7,300,000 -5% 3,358 -207 $2,174 $88,975,598 4 Warner Bros. / New Line 3 Wind River $5,863,074 27% 2,602 507 $2,253 $18,285,511 5 The Weinstein Company 4 Leap! $4,886,923 3% 2,705 130 $1,807 $11,381,726 2 The Weinstein Company 5 Logan Lucky $4,421,125 4% 2,975 -56 $1,486 $21,451,612 3 Bleeker Street 6 Dunkirk $4,125,000 4% 2,752 -22 $1,499 $178,754,545 7 Warner Bros. 7 Spider-Man: Homecoming $3,650,000 29% 2,036 -86 $1,793 $324,051,546 9 Sony / Columbia 8 The Emoji Movie $2,450,000 -2% 2,108 -266 $1,162 $80,326,714 6 Sony / Columbia 9 Despicable Me 3 $2,360,175 35% 2,132 16 $1,107 $257,895,405 10 Universal 10 Girls Trip $2,322,430 -2% 1,607 -170 $1,445 $111,581,945 7 Universal 11 The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature $2,014,972 -13% 2,651 -439 $760 $25,855,476 4 Open Road 12 Wonder Woman $1,920,000 15% 1,808 -402 $1,062 $408,939,021 14 Warner Bros. 13 Birth Of The Dragon $1,755,370 -35% 1,633 15 $1,075 $5,413,190 2 OTL Releasing 14 Cars 3 $1,709,000 915% 2,445 2231 $699 $150,846,869 12 Disney 15 Kidnap $1,605,000 7% 1,689 -4 $950 $29,347,867 5 Aviron Pictures 16 The Dark Tower $1,600,000 -5% 1,820 -518 $879 $47,431,894 5 Sony / Columbia 17 Baby Driver $1,475,000 22% 1,463 -294 $1,008 $105,530,256 10 Sony / TriStar 18 The Glass Castle $1,400,000 1% 1,360 62 $1,029 $14,749,759 4 Lionsgate Lionsgate 19 The Big Sick $1,375,000 88% 1,270 564 $1,083 $40,930,459 11 Lionsgate

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Close Encounters of the Third Kind (re-release) $1,800,000 — 901 — $1,998 $1,800,000 1 Sony 2 All Saints $1,275,000 -16% 846 0 $1,507 $3,471,923 2 Sony Pictures 3 Tulip Fever $1,214,602 — 765 — $1,588 $1,214,602 1 Weinstein Company 4 Hazlo Como Hombre $1,125,000 — 382 — $2,945 $1,125,000 1 Lionsgate / Pantelion 5 War for the Planet of the Apes $1,000,000 10% 961 -153 $1,041 $144,254,763 8 Fox 6 Atomic Blonde $887,145 3% 741 -248 $1,197 $50,368,525 6 Focus Features 7 Ingrid Goes West $605,353 -23% 625 -22 $969 $2,315,498 4 Neon 8 Good Time $312,039 -46% 635 -86 $491 $1,625,643 4 A24 9 Patti Cake$ $250,000 144% 295 236 $847 $538,276 3 Fox Searchlight 10 The Trip to Spain $224,000 83% 140 86 $1,600 $545,843 4 IFC Films 11 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales $210,000 62% 186 21 $1,129 $172,293,066 15 Disney 12 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 $210,000 78% 196 -103 $1,071 $389,639,205 18 Disney 13 47 Meters Down $209,000 77% 430 118 $486 $44,003,462 12 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 14 Menashe $201,802 24% 126 23 $1,602 $1,250,776 6 A24 15 Detroit $198,000 -22% 331 -194 $598 $16,520,915 6 Annapurna Pictures 16 I Do… Until I Don’t $177,692 — 165 — $1,077 $177,692 1 The Film Arcade 17 Terminator 2: Judgment Day 3D $166,688 -70% 288 -83 $579 $920,500 2 Distrib Films 18 Valley Of Bones $101,962 — 300 — $340 $101,962 1 Smith Global Media 19 A Gentleman $90,000 -53% 130 -5 $692 $365,075 2 FIP 20 Maudie $82,129 -4% 106 10 $775 $5,909,837 12 Sony Pictures Classics 21 The Only Living Boy In New York $59,290 -67% 135 -154 $439 $555,832 4 Roadside Attractions / Amazon Studios