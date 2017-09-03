Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Three-Peats w/ $10.2M, Box Office Inches Up After Last Weekend’s Historic Lows
Sunday Update: After last weekend earned the lowest box office total since a weekend in September 2001, revenues improved a bit this time around.
The first weekend of September has been the lowest-grossing of the year for the past three years straight. This weekend — the first one of September — appears likely to reverse that losing streak.
The top 12 films came in about 1.5 percent versus last weekend. The overall box office when including all films came in about 8.0 percent higher than last weekend.
That may be surprising, considering there were no new wide releases on Friday to attract audiences, with all wide-release films being holdovers. So how was this improvement accomplished?
The answer: six of the top 10 films actually increased their box office relative to last weekend, a rare occurrence. And even the other four films which declined all fell by less than 10 percent.
Leading the way was Lionsgate’s action comedy The Hitman’s Bodyguard, which leads for the third straight frame with $10.2 million, about even relative to last weekend. It becomes the third film to three-peat in 2017, along with The Fate of the Furious in May and Split in January-February.
(To be fair, unlike those other two films which were box office dynamite, Bodyguard can attribute its longevity more to lackluster competition than to packing cinemas.)
Warner Bros.’ horror Annabelle: Creation took the runner-up spot for the third straight frame behind Bodyguard, declining only 5 percent to $7.3 million. Look for it to drop significantly more next weekend, when horror competitor It comes out.
Weinstein’s drama Wind River expanded its theater count and earned its biggest weekend yet on its fifth frame of release. With $5.8 million, up 27 percent, the film captured third place.
Weinstein also took fourth place with animated title Leap! at $4.8 million, up 3 percent. And Bleecker Street’s comedy Logan Lucky came in fifth place with $4.4 million, up 4 percent.
This means that three of the top five films were by “non-major” studios, a virtually unprecedented phenomenon in modern Hollywood. (It happened last weekend too, as the top seven films from then retain their same rankings this weekend.)
Sony’s 40th anniversary theatrical re-release of the Steven Spielberg sci-fi classic Close Encounters of the Third Kind took in $1.8 million. Weinstein’s historical drama Tulip Fever started with $1.2 million in limited release. And Pantelion’s Spanish-language Hazlo Como Hombre began with $1.1 million.
To be clear, this weekend was hardly a great one at the box office — in fact, quite the opposite. It’s the second-lowest weekend of 2017, and among the lowest of the 21st century. But it certainly avoided some of the dire and dramatic “lowest weekend in decades” projections that some had been predicting.
Fortunately for Hollywood, this September is projected to potentially be the highest-grossing September of all time, adjusted for inflation. Next weekend’s It is tracking to become one of the highest-opening horror films ever, action sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle could improve upon its predecessor’s already-impressive gross, and Lego Ninjago hopes to continue the two previous Lego films’ blockbuster status.
The top 10 films this weekend earned $47.6 million total. That’s about 3.8 percent above last weekend but 28.7 percent behind this same weekend last year, when Don’t Breathe led with $15.8 million. Year to date box office is down 6.2 percent.
Our 4-day estimates will be published here on Monday, followed by 4-day weekend actuals on Tuesday.
Studio 3-Day Weekend Estimates for Friday, September 1 – Sunday, September 3, 2017:
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|The Hitman’s Bodyguard
|$10,250,000
|0%
|3,370
|-7
|$3,042
|$54,944,214
|3
|Lionsgate / Summit
|2
|Annabelle: Creation
|$7,300,000
|-5%
|3,358
|-207
|$2,174
|$88,975,598
|4
|Warner Bros. / New Line
|3
|Wind River
|$5,863,074
|27%
|2,602
|507
|$2,253
|$18,285,511
|5
|The Weinstein Company
|4
|Leap!
|$4,886,923
|3%
|2,705
|130
|$1,807
|$11,381,726
|2
|The Weinstein Company
|5
|Logan Lucky
|$4,421,125
|4%
|2,975
|-56
|$1,486
|$21,451,612
|3
|Bleeker Street
|6
|Dunkirk
|$4,125,000
|4%
|2,752
|-22
|$1,499
|$178,754,545
|7
|Warner Bros.
|7
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|$3,650,000
|29%
|2,036
|-86
|$1,793
|$324,051,546
|9
|Sony / Columbia
|8
|The Emoji Movie
|$2,450,000
|-2%
|2,108
|-266
|$1,162
|$80,326,714
|6
|Sony / Columbia
|9
|Despicable Me 3
|$2,360,175
|35%
|2,132
|16
|$1,107
|$257,895,405
|10
|Universal
|10
|Girls Trip
|$2,322,430
|-2%
|1,607
|-170
|$1,445
|$111,581,945
|7
|Universal
|11
|The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature
|$2,014,972
|-13%
|2,651
|-439
|$760
|$25,855,476
|4
|Open Road
|12
|Wonder Woman
|$1,920,000
|15%
|1,808
|-402
|$1,062
|$408,939,021
|14
|Warner Bros.
|13
|Birth Of The Dragon
|$1,755,370
|-35%
|1,633
|15
|$1,075
|$5,413,190
|2
|OTL Releasing
|14
|Cars 3
|$1,709,000
|915%
|2,445
|2231
|$699
|$150,846,869
|12
|Disney
|15
|Kidnap
|$1,605,000
|7%
|1,689
|-4
|$950
|$29,347,867
|5
|Aviron Pictures
|16
|The Dark Tower
|$1,600,000
|-5%
|1,820
|-518
|$879
|$47,431,894
|5
|Sony / Columbia
|17
|Baby Driver
|$1,475,000
|22%
|1,463
|-294
|$1,008
|$105,530,256
|10
|Sony / TriStar
|18
|The Glass Castle
|$1,400,000
|1%
|1,360
|62
|$1,029
|$14,749,759
|4
|LionsgateLionsgate
|19
|The Big Sick
|$1,375,000
|88%
|1,270
|564
|$1,083
|$40,930,459
|11
|Lionsgate
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Close Encounters of the Third Kind (re-release)
|$1,800,000
|—
|901
|—
|$1,998
|$1,800,000
|1
|Sony
|2
|All Saints
|$1,275,000
|-16%
|846
|0
|$1,507
|$3,471,923
|2
|Sony Pictures
|3
|Tulip Fever
|$1,214,602
|—
|765
|—
|$1,588
|$1,214,602
|1
|Weinstein Company
|4
|Hazlo Como Hombre
|$1,125,000
|—
|382
|—
|$2,945
|$1,125,000
|1
|Lionsgate / Pantelion
|5
|War for the Planet of the Apes
|$1,000,000
|10%
|961
|-153
|$1,041
|$144,254,763
|8
|Fox
|6
|Atomic Blonde
|$887,145
|3%
|741
|-248
|$1,197
|$50,368,525
|6
|Focus Features
|7
|Ingrid Goes West
|$605,353
|-23%
|625
|-22
|$969
|$2,315,498
|4
|Neon
|8
|Good Time
|$312,039
|-46%
|635
|-86
|$491
|$1,625,643
|4
|A24
|9
|Patti Cake$
|$250,000
|144%
|295
|236
|$847
|$538,276
|3
|Fox Searchlight
|10
|The Trip to Spain
|$224,000
|83%
|140
|86
|$1,600
|$545,843
|4
|IFC Films
|11
|Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
|$210,000
|62%
|186
|21
|$1,129
|$172,293,066
|15
|Disney
|12
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|$210,000
|78%
|196
|-103
|$1,071
|$389,639,205
|18
|Disney
|13
|47 Meters Down
|$209,000
|77%
|430
|118
|$486
|$44,003,462
|12
|Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
|14
|Menashe
|$201,802
|24%
|126
|23
|$1,602
|$1,250,776
|6
|A24
|15
|Detroit
|$198,000
|-22%
|331
|-194
|$598
|$16,520,915
|6
|Annapurna Pictures
|16
|I Do… Until I Don’t
|$177,692
|—
|165
|—
|$1,077
|$177,692
|1
|The Film Arcade
|17
|Terminator 2: Judgment Day 3D
|$166,688
|-70%
|288
|-83
|$579
|$920,500
|2
|Distrib Films
|18
|Valley Of Bones
|$101,962
|—
|300
|—
|$340
|$101,962
|1
|Smith Global Media
|19
|A Gentleman
|$90,000
|-53%
|130
|-5
|$692
|$365,075
|2
|FIP
|20
|Maudie
|$82,129
|-4%
|106
|10
|$775
|$5,909,837
|12
|Sony Pictures Classics
|21
|The Only Living Boy In New York
|$59,290
|-67%
|135
|-154
|$439
|$555,832
|4
|Roadside Attractions / Amazon Studios
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Columbus
|$106,070
|66%
|29
|7
|$3,658
|$106,070
|5
|Sundance Institute’s Creative Distribution Fellowship
|2
|Crown Heights
|$63,250
|104%
|55
|45
|$1,150
|$147,150
|3
|IFC Films
|3
|An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
|$57,000
|-32%
|80
|-47
|$713
|$3,451,951
|6
|Paramount
|4
|Gook
|$46,244
|-35%
|27
|3
|$1,713
|$180,602
|3
|Samuel Goldwyn Films
|5
|Viceroy’s House
|$44,736
|—
|4
|—
|$11,184
|$44,736
|1
|IFC Films
|6
|Beach Rats
|$44,607
|-4%
|8
|5
|$5,576
|$113,434
|2
|Neon
|7
|Marjorie Prime
|$25,000
|4%
|12
|2
|$2,083
|$91,490
|3
|FilmRise Releasing
|8
|The Little Hours
|$24,350
|14%
|20
|-6
|$1,218
|$24,350
|10
|Gunpowder & Sky
|9
|Lost in Paris
|$24,000
|21%
|18
|1
|$1,333
|$571,116
|12
|Oscilloscope Laboratories
|10
|Polina
|$22,000
|75%
|4
|2
|$5,500
|$43,626
|2
|Oscilloscope Laboratories
|11
|Dolores
|$14,125
|—
|0
|—
|—
|$14,125
|1
|PBS Distribution
|12
|We Love You, Sally Carmichael!
|$5,531
|-1%
|11
|1
|$503
|$15,598
|5
|Purdie Distribution
|13
|The Vault
|$4,700
|—
|11
|—
|$427
|$4,700
|1
|FilmRise
|14
|Love, Kennedy
|$3,914
|31%
|10
|1
|$391
|$390,251
|14
|Purdie Distribution
|15
|Served Like a Girl
|$1,960
|6%
|6
|2
|$327
|$6,042
|2
|Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
