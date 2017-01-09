Weekend Actuals: ‘Hidden Figures’ Blasts Off To $22.8M; ‘Rogue One’ Falls To Second In Its Fourth Week w/ $22.0M
Fox’s Hidden Figures was originally projected to finish second based on Sunday’s studio weekend estimates. Now that Monday weekend actuals have been released, the results are official, and the movie actually came in first place with a $22.80 million wide debut. The discrepancy was because the film held on much better on Sunday than anticipated, with Fox originally forecasting a $5.32 million Sunday, while it occasionally overshot that number by more than a million dollars with $6.34 million.
After three weeks on top, Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was dethroned with a $22.06 million weekend in second place. That estimate is almost exactly in line with its Sunday studio weekend estimate, but was not enough to overtake Hidden Figures this time.
Weekend Actuals for Friday, January 6 – Sunday, January 8, 2017:
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Hidden Figures
|$22,800,057
|2557%
|2,471
|2446
|$9,227
|$25,754,235
|3
|Fox
|2
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|$22,063,570
|-56%
|4,157
|0
|$5,308
|$477,364,924
|4
|Disney
|3
|Sing (2016)
|$20,712,365
|-52%
|3,955
|-74
|$5,237
|$214,512,010
|3
|Universal
|4
|Underworld: Blood Wars
|$13,688,751
|—
|3,070
|—
|$4,459
|$13,688,751
|1
|Sony / Screen Gems
|5
|La La Land
|$10,132,213
|6%
|1,515
|765
|$6,688
|$51,788,800
|5
|Lionsgate / Summit
|6
|Passengers
|$8,816,213
|-45%
|3,400
|-78
|$2,593
|$80,909,256
|3
|Sony / Columbia
|7
|Why Him?
|$6,901,730
|-31%
|2,904
|-104
|$2,377
|$48,961,283
|3
|Fox
|8
|Moana
|$6,384,485
|-42%
|2,549
|-226
|$2,505
|$225,365,667
|7
|Disney
|9
|Fences
|$4,813,606
|-52%
|2,368
|67
|$2,033
|$40,776,870
|4
|Paramount
|10
|Assassin’s Creed
|$4,178,643
|-52%
|2,642
|-354
|$1,582
|$49,884,426
|3
|Fox
|11
|Manchester By the Sea
|$2,517,794
|-41%
|1,057
|-149
|$2,382
|$33,858,151
|8
|Roadside / Amazon
|12
|A Monster Calls
|$2,080,051
|9774%
|1,523
|1519
|$1,366
|$2,171,543
|3
|Focus
|13
|Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
|$1,923,459
|-53%
|1,188
|-654
|$1,619
|$229,180,032
|8
|Warner Bros.
|14
|Collateral Beauty
|$1,291,048
|-69%
|1,402
|-1343
|$921
|$29,846,313
|4
|Warner Bros. / New Line
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Lion
|$2,073,433
|-9%
|600
|75
|$3,456
|$9,866,152
|7
|Weinstein Company
|2
|Jackie
|$1,048,643
|-33%
|353
|-6
|$2,971
|$9,245,194
|6
|Fox Searchlight
|3
|Arrival
|$865,796
|-36%
|381
|-164
|$2,272
|$94,128,318
|9
|Paramount
|4
|Dangal
|$807,311
|-62%
|237
|-101
|$3,406
|$11,151,900
|3
|UTV Motion Pictures
|5
|Office Christmas Party
|$802,911
|-78%
|953
|-1394
|$843
|$54,065,262
|5
|Paramount / DreamWorks
|6
|Trolls
|$440,365
|-34%
|332
|-86
|$1,326
|$151,287,892
|10
|Fox / DreamWorks Animation
|7
|Moonlight (2016)
|$321,614
|3%
|135
|-2
|$2,382
|$13,225,873
|12
|A24
|8
|Doctor Strange
|$307,088
|-52%
|263
|-203
|$1,168
|$230,898,006
|10
|Disney
|9
|Hacksaw Ridge
|$202,182
|-49%
|222
|-130
|$911
|$65,089,527
|10
|Lionsgate
|10
|The Accountant
|$130,367
|-33%
|181
|-41
|$720
|$86,198,014
|13
|Warner Bros.
|11
|Storks
|$88,287
|-37%
|152
|-83
|$581
|$72,655,779
|16
|Warner Bros.
|12
|Allied
|$84,191
|-47%
|121
|-42
|$696
|$39,804,381
|7
|Paramount
|13
|Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
|$53,481
|-30%
|101
|-20
|$530
|$87,083,472
|15
|Fox
|14
|Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
|$49,121
|-38%
|113
|-20
|$435
|$58,676,235
|12
|Paramount
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Silence
|$482,034
|479%
|51
|47
|$9,452
|$864,457
|3
|Paramount
|2
|Master
|$164,936
|126%
|39
|36
|$4,229
|$261,819
|2
|CJ Entertainment
|3
|20th Century Women
|$130,467
|17%
|10
|6
|$13,047
|$383,055
|2
|A24
|4
|Railroad Tigers
|$116,211
|—
|43
|—
|$2,703
|$116,211
|1
|Well Go USA Entertainment
|5
|The Eagle Huntress
|$114,718
|-24%
|94
|-19
|$1,220
|$2,460,976
|10
|Sony Pictures Classics
|6
|Patriots Day
|$104,803
|-29%
|7
|0
|$14,972
|$870,217
|3
|CBS Films / Lionsgate
|7
|Julieta
|$94,844
|80%
|17
|10
|$5,579
|$340,664
|3
|Sony Pictures Classics
|8
|Nocturnal Animals
|$88,537
|-54%
|73
|-85
|$1,213
|$10,428,841
|8
|Focus
|9
|Elle (2016)
|$49,243
|-24%
|36
|1
|$1,368
|$1,017,138
|9
|Sony Pictures Classics
|10
|Loving
|$47,260
|-35%
|65
|-16
|$727
|$7,592,362
|10
|Focus
|11
|Inferno
|$32,829
|-28%
|83
|-19
|$396
|$34,307,024
|11
|Sony / Columbia
|12
|Neruda
|$31,893
|-3%
|9
|4
|$3,544
|$203,234
|4
|The Orchard
|13
|Toni Erdmann
|$31,416
|-22%
|3
|0
|$10,472
|$157,807
|3
|Sony Pictures Classics
|14
|Live By Night
|$26,922
|-27%
|4
|0
|$6,731
|$168,412
|3
|Warner Bros.
|15
|The Handmaiden
|$23,102
|52%
|22
|6
|$1,050
|$1,917,971
|12
|Magnolia Pictures
|16
|Things To Come
|$19,845
|7%
|19
|6
|$1,044
|$282,382
|6
|IFC Films
|17
|Sully
|$15,781
|-66%
|38
|-56
|$415
|$125,031,968
|18
|Warner Bros.
|18
|The Marseille Trilogy
|$7,720
|—
|1
|—
|$7,720
|$10,654
|1
|Janus
|19
|A Man Called Ove
|$7,220
|-19%
|13
|1
|$555
|$3,358,518
|15
|Music Box Films
|20
|The Brand New Testament
|$6,873
|-3%
|13
|2
|$529
|$89,182
|5
|Music Box Films
|21
|Tampopo
|$6,139
|50%
|4
|2
|$1,535
|$189,401
|12
|Janus Films
|22
|The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years
|$6,108
|0%
|1
|-3
|$6,108
|$2,930,414
|17
|Abramorama
|23
|Seasons
|$5,941
|125%
|11
|4
|$540
|$119,091
|7
|Music Box Films
|24
|German Concentration Camps Factual Survey
|$3,000
|—
|1
|—
|$3,000
|$3,000
|1
|First Run Features
|25
|Train To Busan
|$1,874
|—
|2
|—
|$937
|$2,127,659
|25
|Inc. Well Go USA
|26
|Harry Benson: Shoot First
|$1,833
|88%
|5
|2
|$367
|$15,552
|5
|Magnolia Pictures
|27
|Mifune: The Last Samurai
|$1,666
|92%
|3
|0
|$555
|$53,020
|7
|Strand
|28
|Accidental Courtesy: Daryl Davis, Race & America
|$1,452
|—
|1
|—
|$1,452
|$1,452
|1
|First Run Features
|29
|Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened
|$1,038
|-43%
|4
|2
|$260
|$104,005
|8
|Abramorama
|30
|A Different American Dream
|$848
|—
|1
|—
|$848
|$848
|1
|First Run Features
|31
|The Ardennes
|$840
|—
|1
|—
|$840
|$840
|1
|Film Movement
|32
|I Am Not Madame Bovary
|$670
|—
|1
|—
|$670
|$436,596
|8
|Well Go USA Entertainment
|33
|Harry & Snowman
|$661
|-82%
|1
|0
|$661
|$554,803
|15
|FilmRise
|34
|The Witness (2016)
|$451
|—
|1
|—
|$451
|$158,978
|32
|FilmRise
|35
|Christine (2016)
|$439
|151%
|3
|1
|$146
|$298,484
|13
|The Orchard
|36
|The Bad Kids
|$428
|—
|1
|—
|$428
|$3,405
|4
|FilmRise
|37
|The Battle Of Algiers (50th Anniversary)
|$262
|55%
|1
|0
|$262
|$55,908
|14
|Rialto
