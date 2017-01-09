Weekend Actuals: ‘Hidden Figures’ Blasts Off To $22.8M; ‘Rogue One’ Falls To Second In Its Fourth Week w/ $22.0M

Fox’s Hidden Figures was originally projected to finish second based on Sunday’s studio weekend estimates. Now that Monday weekend actuals have been released, the results are official, and the movie actually came in first place with a $22.80 million wide debut. The discrepancy was because the film held on much better on Sunday than anticipated, with Fox originally forecasting a $5.32 million Sunday, while it occasionally overshot that number by more than a million dollars with $6.34 million.

After three weeks on top, Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was dethroned with a $22.06 million weekend in second place. That estimate is almost exactly in line with its Sunday studio weekend estimate, but was not enough to overtake Hidden Figures this time.

Weekend Actuals for Friday, January 6 – Sunday, January 8, 2017:

WIDE (1000+)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Hidden Figures $22,800,057 2557% 2,471 2446 $9,227 $25,754,235 3 Fox
2 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $22,063,570 -56% 4,157 0 $5,308 $477,364,924 4 Disney
3 Sing (2016) $20,712,365 -52% 3,955 -74 $5,237 $214,512,010 3 Universal
4 Underworld: Blood Wars $13,688,751 3,070 $4,459 $13,688,751 1 Sony / Screen Gems
5 La La Land $10,132,213 6% 1,515 765 $6,688 $51,788,800 5 Lionsgate / Summit
6 Passengers $8,816,213 -45% 3,400 -78 $2,593 $80,909,256 3 Sony / Columbia
7 Why Him? $6,901,730 -31% 2,904 -104 $2,377 $48,961,283 3 Fox
8 Moana $6,384,485 -42% 2,549 -226 $2,505 $225,365,667 7 Disney
9 Fences $4,813,606 -52% 2,368 67 $2,033 $40,776,870 4 Paramount
10 Assassin’s Creed $4,178,643 -52% 2,642 -354 $1,582 $49,884,426 3 Fox
11 Manchester By the Sea $2,517,794 -41% 1,057 -149 $2,382 $33,858,151 8 Roadside / Amazon
12 A Monster Calls $2,080,051 9774% 1,523 1519 $1,366 $2,171,543 3 Focus
13 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them $1,923,459 -53% 1,188 -654 $1,619 $229,180,032 8 Warner Bros.
14 Collateral Beauty $1,291,048 -69% 1,402 -1343 $921 $29,846,313 4 Warner Bros. / New Line

LIMITED (100 — 999)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Lion $2,073,433 -9% 600 75 $3,456 $9,866,152 7 Weinstein Company
2 Jackie $1,048,643 -33% 353 -6 $2,971 $9,245,194 6 Fox Searchlight
3 Arrival $865,796 -36% 381 -164 $2,272 $94,128,318 9 Paramount
4 Dangal $807,311 -62% 237 -101 $3,406 $11,151,900 3 UTV Motion Pictures
5 Office Christmas Party $802,911 -78% 953 -1394 $843 $54,065,262 5 Paramount / DreamWorks
6 Trolls $440,365 -34% 332 -86 $1,326 $151,287,892 10 Fox / DreamWorks Animation
7 Moonlight (2016) $321,614 3% 135 -2 $2,382 $13,225,873 12 A24
8 Doctor Strange $307,088 -52% 263 -203 $1,168 $230,898,006 10 Disney
9 Hacksaw Ridge $202,182 -49% 222 -130 $911 $65,089,527 10 Lionsgate
10 The Accountant $130,367 -33% 181 -41 $720 $86,198,014 13 Warner Bros.
11 Storks $88,287 -37% 152 -83 $581 $72,655,779 16 Warner Bros.
12 Allied $84,191 -47% 121 -42 $696 $39,804,381 7 Paramount
13 Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children $53,481 -30% 101 -20 $530 $87,083,472 15 Fox
14 Jack Reacher: Never Go Back $49,121 -38% 113 -20 $435 $58,676,235 12 Paramount

PLATFORM (1 — 99)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Silence $482,034 479% 51 47 $9,452 $864,457 3 Paramount
2 Master $164,936 126% 39 36 $4,229 $261,819 2 CJ Entertainment
3 20th Century Women $130,467 17% 10 6 $13,047 $383,055 2 A24
4 Railroad Tigers $116,211 43 $2,703 $116,211 1 Well Go USA Entertainment
5 The Eagle Huntress $114,718 -24% 94 -19 $1,220 $2,460,976 10 Sony Pictures Classics
6 Patriots Day $104,803 -29% 7 0 $14,972 $870,217 3 CBS Films / Lionsgate
7 Julieta $94,844 80% 17 10 $5,579 $340,664 3 Sony Pictures Classics
8 Nocturnal Animals $88,537 -54% 73 -85 $1,213 $10,428,841 8 Focus
9 Elle (2016) $49,243 -24% 36 1 $1,368 $1,017,138 9 Sony Pictures Classics
10 Loving $47,260 -35% 65 -16 $727 $7,592,362 10 Focus
11 Inferno $32,829 -28% 83 -19 $396 $34,307,024 11 Sony / Columbia
12 Neruda $31,893 -3% 9 4 $3,544 $203,234 4 The Orchard
13 Toni Erdmann $31,416 -22% 3 0 $10,472 $157,807 3 Sony Pictures Classics
14 Live By Night $26,922 -27% 4 0 $6,731 $168,412 3 Warner Bros.
15 The Handmaiden $23,102 52% 22 6 $1,050 $1,917,971 12 Magnolia Pictures
16 Things To Come $19,845 7% 19 6 $1,044 $282,382 6 IFC Films
17 Sully $15,781 -66% 38 -56 $415 $125,031,968 18 Warner Bros.
18 The Marseille Trilogy $7,720 1 $7,720 $10,654 1 Janus
19 A Man Called Ove $7,220 -19% 13 1 $555 $3,358,518 15 Music Box Films
20 The Brand New Testament $6,873 -3% 13 2 $529 $89,182 5 Music Box Films
21 Tampopo $6,139 50% 4 2 $1,535 $189,401 12 Janus Films
22 The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years $6,108 0% 1 -3 $6,108 $2,930,414 17 Abramorama
23 Seasons $5,941 125% 11 4 $540 $119,091 7 Music Box Films
24 German Concentration Camps Factual Survey $3,000 1 $3,000 $3,000 1 First Run Features
25 Train To Busan $1,874 2 $937 $2,127,659 25 Inc. Well Go USA
26 Harry Benson: Shoot First $1,833 88% 5 2 $367 $15,552 5 Magnolia Pictures
27 Mifune: The Last Samurai $1,666 92% 3 0 $555 $53,020 7 Strand
28 Accidental Courtesy: Daryl Davis, Race & America $1,452 1 $1,452 $1,452 1 First Run Features
29 Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened $1,038 -43% 4 2 $260 $104,005 8 Abramorama
30 A Different American Dream $848 1 $848 $848 1 First Run Features
31 The Ardennes $840 1 $840 $840 1 Film Movement
32 I Am Not Madame Bovary $670 1 $670 $436,596 8 Well Go USA Entertainment
33 Harry & Snowman $661 -82% 1 0 $661 $554,803 15 FilmRise
34 The Witness (2016) $451 1 $451 $158,978 32 FilmRise
35 Christine (2016) $439 151% 3 1 $146 $298,484 13 The Orchard
36 The Bad Kids $428 1 $428 $3,405 4 FilmRise
37 The Battle Of Algiers (50th Anniversary) $262 55% 1 0 $262 $55,908 14 Rialto
