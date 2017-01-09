Weekend Actuals: ‘Hidden Figures’ Blasts Off To $22.8M; ‘Rogue One’ Falls To Second In Its Fourth Week w/ $22.0M

Fox’s Hidden Figures was originally projected to finish second based on Sunday’s studio weekend estimates. Now that Monday weekend actuals have been released, the results are official, and the movie actually came in first place with a $22.80 million wide debut. The discrepancy was because the film held on much better on Sunday than anticipated, with Fox originally forecasting a $5.32 million Sunday, while it occasionally overshot that number by more than a million dollars with $6.34 million.

After three weeks on top, Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was dethroned with a $22.06 million weekend in second place. That estimate is almost exactly in line with its Sunday studio weekend estimate, but was not enough to overtake Hidden Figures this time.

Weekend Actuals for Friday, January 6 – Sunday, January 8, 2017: